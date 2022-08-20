90 Day Fiance: Kobe Blaise urges others to celebrate people while they’re still alive

Kobe encouraged his fans to spend time with their loved ones before they’re gone. Pic credit: @kobe_blaise/Instagram

90 Day Fiance newbie Kobe Blaise shared some encouraging words with his fans regarding spending time with loved ones before they’re gone.

Cameroonian native Kobe and his American wife Emily Bieberly joined the Season 9 cast of 90 Day Fiance.

During his time on the show, Kobe has earned himself a reputation as a patient husband and father, and that has followed him on social media, where he has amassed 86,100 followers on Instagram.

Always one to share a message of positivity, Kobe recently took to Instagram to spread some “love and light” in a Reel he captioned, “Celebrate with people while they’re still alive, acknowledge people while they’re still alive.”

“Don’t always use the funeral as a family reunion,” the caption continued. “Have a blessed new week. ✌🏿✌🏿💪🏿💪🏿”

During his video recording, Kobe noted how happy he was to be alive and start a new week, wishing his followers the same.

Kobe Blaise encourages fans to spend time with others before they’re gone

“Staying alive is a blessing that not everyone is privileged to receive. So for today, I just wanted to spread some love and light out there, especially to the people who’ve always been there for us,” Kobe said.

Kobe encouraged his fans to spend time with anyone who has made a positive impact on their lives, noting that people focus so much of their time elsewhere in life that they forget to spend time with those who matter, especially those who may not have much time left here on Earth.

“We don’t even call them. You know, we don’t even express love to them. Some of us will sit back and wait for them to die, and then we go to their funeral and start crying and start saying all of the sweetest things they’ve done to us,” Kobe continued.

He added, “It’s not gonna mean anything to them because they’re gonna be dead. Celebrate people while they’re still alive. I wish you guys a happy new week – peace!”

In the comments section of his post, Kobe added another message for his fans: “Every family has it’s own issue but still family will always be family.” He also received plenty of positive feedback from his followers.

90 Day Fiance cast, viewers reciprocate Kobe’s positivity

One comment from his Season 9 castmate, Jibri Bell, read, “keep going Kobe!!!! Let’s goooooooo ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ 🇨🇲 🇺🇸”

Kobe replied to his castmate, “@jibribell as family we might have our differences but still we’re family, differences should not break us up but instead help us make up even stronger.”

Pic credit: @kobe_blaise/Instagram

Kobe also provided advice to a follower who asked what to do when one’s family has mistreated them, telling them, “Two wrongs will never make a right.”

Kobe has certainly proved himself to be a voice of reason among the 90 Day Fiance Season 9 cast as he continues to spread positivity on social media with his heartfelt messages.

Part two of 90 Day Fiance: The Couples Tell All airs on Sunday, August 21 at 8/7c on TLC.