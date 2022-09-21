90 Day Fiance: Kobe Blaise shares encouraging message and opens up about ‘trust’

Kobe Blaise shares words of encouragement. Pic credit: TLC

It didn’t take long for Kobe Blaise to become a fan favorite during his stint on 90 Day Fiance and it’s easy to understand why.

These days he constantly shares words of encouragement on social media, but from the beginning, his easy-going personality and positive attitude garnered lots of support from viewers.

Last season, Kobe arrived in the U.S and attempted to settle into his role as a new dad while living with Emily Bieberly and her parents.

However, things started off rocky for Kobe, who got pushback from Emily during his attempts to bond with his son. As time went on, people grew frustrated with Emily and her parents regarding their behavior towards Kobe, who kept his cool despite everything going on.

Emily got her share of backlash on social media, and she later confessed that she has since apologized to him after seeing her behavior on TV. These days the couple is happily married and has added a baby girl to their family.

Kobe is using his growing social media platform for good, and his latest post was one of encouragement.

In a video posted on Instagram, Kobe shared some positive words to kick off the week.

“I hope you guys had a beautiful weekend, and you guys are ready for the new day, for the new week, for the outcome,” said Kobe. “I don’t care what the outcome is gonna be, but I expect you guys to be happy because staying alive is a blessing not everybody’s privileged to achieve.”

The 90 Day Fiance star also opened up about trust in his post and asked people their thoughts on the topic.

“Let me hear your thoughts on trust and here’s what I think,” wrote Kobe. “We all need someone as long as we’re breathing in this journey of life, some people will hurt us so badly, some will even make us feel like we’re not worthy of living just because we trust and rely on them for some reason and it’s ok because that’s what make us human.”

“let’s learn to accept the fact that in life everything will never be in our favor,” he added.

Kobe Blaise says the world is built on trust

The 90 Day Fiance star continued to share his thoughts on the topic and noted the importance of trusting the right people.

“Sometimes we say we don’t trust anyone but the reality is that we trust others even more the way we trust ourselves,” said Kobe. “This world was built on trust so we can never be completely happy without trusting or relying on others…”

Before ending the post, he added, “I pray you trust or rely on the right people because we all need one another to survive. Have a blessed new week guys ✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿💪🏿💪🏿.”

