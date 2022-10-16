90 Day Fiance: Kobe Blaise shares adorable video of daughter Scarlett

Kobe Blaise shares a video of his daughter’s big milestone. Pic credit: TLC

Kobe Blaise and Emily Bieberly have another walker in the house.

Their daughter, Scarlett, has just learned how to walk and the proud parents were sure to capture the moment with a video.

Kobe shared their daughters first steps with his Instagram followers, showing them an adorable video of her stumbling across the room with her hands stretched out helping her maintain her balance.

Scarlett managed to take about a dozen steps before falling into her mom’s arms where she was immediately embraced.

The 90 Day Fiance couple have come a long way since their debut on the show. Already parents to son, Koban, they are embracing being parents and building their lives together.

And despite the criticism they’ve received from viewers, Emily and Kobe are proving that their marriage is strong, and their love is real.

Kobe Blaise is adjusting to life in America

Things were difficult for Kobe when he first arrived in America. Not only was he leaving behind his family and life in Africa, but he also struggled to feel comfortable in Emily’s home.

As they were filming the show, his son was already born, and Emily would become pregnant shortly after. So, Kobe was feeling pressure to find work quickly to provide for his family.

During the reunion, Kobe announced he found a job and enjoyed the line of work he had chosen. As a follow-up, months later, he answered fan questions about his new life. He revealed he was still working with the same company doing quality control.

Kobe has admitted that while he loves his new life with Emily in Kansas, he does miss his family back in Cameroon. He comes from a large family with lots of siblings and misses being home with them at times.

He has shared he hopes to visit them soon. He is also hoping to move Emily and their children to a bigger city where there is a larger African community to help him feel connected to his home country.

Kobe Blaise and Emily Bieberly have joined 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk

Shortly after their season of 90 Day Fiance concluded, Emily and Kobe returned to the 90 Day franchise by joining 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk.

The successful spinoff features cast members giving their commentary on various shows under the 90 Day umbrella. Kobe and Emily have mostly been embraced by viewers in their new role, as they seemingly have shown fans more of their personality and sense of humor.

While nothing has officially been announced, Emily is also hopeful that her family will continue to be part of the 90 Day franchise by either joining another series or even landing a spinoff show of their own.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.