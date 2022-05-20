90 Day Fiance: Kobe Blaise pokes fun at himself in before and after underwear photos

Kobe Blaise pokes fun at himself in a before and after underwear pic. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Kobe Blaise took to his Instagram earlier this week to poke fun at himself in a before and after photo.

This photo was a before and after of his underwear modeling days.

What she ordered vs. what she got

Kobe posted a silly side-by-side picture of him in his underwear back in his modeling days versus now and his daddy duty days.

Kobe captioned the photo saying, “what do you really think happened?”

He followed it up and said, “what she ordered and what she got.”

Kobe feeling confident enough to post this before and after photo shows just how comfortable he is in his skin.

However, there was a time when both Kobe and Emily were not as confident in their bodies before they met again after spending two years apart.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Luckily, Emily loves Kobe and his newly found dad bod.

Pic credit: @kobe_blaise/Instagram

Kobe is embracing his role as a father and voicing his concerns about how baby Koban is parented

In a recent episode of 90 Day Fiance, Kobe voiced his concerns to Emily, letting her know that he does not think it is acceptable for her to be still breastfeeding baby Koban at such a late age.

Kobe believed that Emily should have finished breastfeeding Koban by now; however, Emily thinks Kobe only feels that way because he wants to have the special bond she and baby Koban have.

Considering Kobe had not been in baby Koban’s life for nearly the entire first year, it left Kobe feeling like he had been missing so much and had to make that time up.

Kobe’s stance on Emily and her breastfeeding journey with Koban seems harsh; however, Kobe has explained that it also has to do with part of his culture.

Kobe explained that it is not normal for women to breastfeed in his culture after the child turns a certain age.

He explained that his sister stopped breastfeeding her child before six months of age, so he could not fathom why Emily would still be breastfeeding Koban.

It seemed Kobe had many opinions on Emily’s parenting style, and it is only just the beginning with the two parenting together.

Kobe and Emily have a long way to go when it comes to parenting baby Koban; however, the season is still young, and hopefully, they will join forces and come to find common ground.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c