90 Day Fiance: Kimberly Menzies throws shade at her ‘new blonde bob’

Kimberly Menzies addressed a circulating picture of herself with a blonde bob. Pic credit: TLC

A 90 Day Fiance fan photoshopped a picture of alum Kimberly Menzies with a new hairstyle, and the reality star is not feeling it.

Kim reshared the altered photo of herself that was circulating and added a pointed caption dissing the look.

In the photo, a smiling Kim had a sandy blonde bob. On the show and at present, Kim has dark brown, almost black hair that she usually wears either down or in a half ponytail on the top of her head.

About the photoshopped image, Kim said, “This is a photoshopped picture. I did not go blonde 😂😂😂.” Adding, “Y’all are a mess. This hairdo looks like the lady from Kate Plus 8. Stop it 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

The 90 Day fan page that reshared the post originally on Kim’s Instagram Story wrote in the caption, “Who did this to Kimbally?? Lol Should she go blonde?”

While Kim may not have liked the fresh look on herself, 90 Day viewers did and shared their thoughts in the comments.

90 Day Fiance fans shared their thoughts on Kimberly Menzies as a blonde

Kim did not give the blonde bob photoshopped look a good review, but 90 Day fans did in the post’s comments.

One top comment raved, “She looks SOOO much better and younger. The blonde really brightens her face up.”

While another encouraged, “She should give this look a try! It compliments her way more than dark hair.”

Pic credit: @90dayfiancenow/Instagram

Based on Kim’s response to the altered look, it does not look like she plans to change her hair anytime soon.

Kim mentioned earlier during this airing season of Happily Ever After? however, she professionally whitened her teeth, so she is open to change on other fronts.

Kimberly Menzies tried to get Usman Umar’s family’s blessing to marry

On Season 7 of Happily Ever After? viewers have been watching Kim as she has been in Usman Umar’s native Nigeria to get his family’s blessing to marry him.

Originally, Usman’s family told him he could not marry Kim as his first wife, and the conversation turned slightly hostile.

In the last episode, Kim and Usman sat down with his mom and eldest brother to restate their case for Kim to be the first wife.

While Usman’s family was impressed that Kim had a black son and served in the military, his mom ultimately said that Kim would have to be the second wife because she wanted grandchildren.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.