90 Day Fiance: Kimberly Menzies is her ‘own kind of beautiful’ in knotted green dress

Kimberly Menzies stuns in green dress for new social media pics.

Kimberly Menzies is focused on seeing the beauty within herself these days and encouraging others to do the same.

Currently, Kimberly is starring in the new season of Happily Ever After? where she is struggling to keep her love life intact.

Her relationship with Usman Umar has been rocky from the start, but now that the two are spending more time together, they seem to be arguing more than ever.

Each week, Kimberly gets slammed by viewers for her actions on the show and is often criticized for dating a much younger man.

Amid the backlash, Kimberly recently took the time to focus on the positives in her life.

She shared photos of herself on social media, looking refreshed and vibrant. Her post not only highlighted her beauty but also sent an inspirational message to her followers.

Kimberly Menzies stuns in green

Kimberly recently posted on Instagram, showing a more glamorous side of herself.

In her post, Kimberly shared two photos of herself. She wore a sleeveless green dress that featured a knotted detail on the side.

Kimberly accessorized her outfit with multiple bracelets, necklaces, and a pair of gold hoop earrings. She gave two poses to show off her glammed-up look.

In the background, fans can see the crashing waves of crystal blue waters while Kimberly smiles directly into the camera.

She kept her caption short and sweet, writing, “Always be your own kind of beautiful.”

Kimberly Menzies and Usman Umar are working on their relationship

Although things between Kimberly and Usman seem to be falling apart, the two have made a commitment to make their relationship work.

On the show, viewers have watched the couple fight over Usman’s career, his family’s disapproval of their union, having children, and even dealt with infidelity accusations. Kimberly has thrown drinks and milkshakes at Usman, and he has threatened to call off their relationship more than once.

Despite their disagreements, these two seem to always find their way back to one another. On social media, they continue to express their love for each other and support each other’s accomplishments and goals.

Kimberly has shared her fears that their relationship may end because she can’t give Usman children as his family expects. Usman has attempted to comfort Kimberly, reassuring her that he truly loves her. However, after the topic of his taking on a second wife to have kids with came up, the two went back to their argumentative ways.

While they appear to still be together and working towards marriage, it’s clear Kimberly and Usman still have a lot to figure out before walking down the aisle.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.