90 Day Fiance: Kimberly Menzies has ‘learned from her mistakes’ says there are things she would do differently

Kimberly Menzies admits that there are things she would change and do differently. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Kimberly Menzies recently took to her Instagram to tell fans that she has learned from her mistakes and that she would “do things differently.”

While Kimberly has had a tricky ride with Usman Umar when it comes to their relationship, she claims that she has “learned from her mistakes.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Kimberly Menzies claims she has learned from her mistakes

Kimberly owning up to the fact that she would do or say things differently leaves fans to wonder exactly what it is that she would do or say differently.

Some fans could think what Kimberly meant by her statement would be the way she handled herself in regards to intimacy with Usman. Or perhaps she would change the explosive arguments that were had between the two.

One fan posed the question, “Queen Kimbaaly, would you do anything any different if you could go back in time?”

Kimberly responded by saying “There is a couple of things I would certainly do or say differently. I’ve learned from my mistakes.

Kimberly says she would do things differently. Pic credit: @itskimberly90/Instagram

Kimberly has made choices that were not always perceived well

While Kimberly and Usman were on the show this season, critics have come out of the woodwork with backlash for Kimberly.

Many fans were not pleased with how Kimberly handled herself. They thought that she was being too pushy especially when it came to having sex with Usman.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Many fans felt as though if the roles were reversed, those actions would be seen in a much harsher light.

Kimberly was so insistent on having sex with Usman that she resorted to desperate measures which included using her son to try to coerce Usman into sleeping with her.

Fans had a huge problem with Kimberly trying to use her son to make Usman sleep with her.

Initially, Usman relied on the fact that it was against his culture to sleep with Kimberly. However, after the two got in a heated argument about Usman not going to sleep with her in her hotel room, Usman somehow had a change of heart and the two became intimate.

Although Kimberly made poor choices, some fans were on her side as well because they thought that Usman was only on the show to boost his career.

Fans felt as though Usman was using Kimberly just as much as she was using him.

This dynamic duo has definitely made their stamp on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days history with their explosive on again-off again storyline.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c.