90 Day Fiance: Kimberly Menzies gives update on romance with Sojaboy

Kimberly Menzies updated 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans about her relationship status with Usman “Sojaboy” Umar.

While doing a Q&A on Instagram, Kim revealed in one particular answer that she and Usman were very much still together.

Kim’s admission can perhaps put to rest any lingering notions from Before the 90 Days critics who have been casting doubt on Kim and Usman’s longevity.

Before the 90 Days viewers watched Kim travel to Tanzania to meet up with Usman for the first time after talking virtually for about a year.

Kim’s urgency and pressure to be Usman’s girlfriend did not bode well for their connection, and it caused a lot of rocky moments. However, Kim and Usman established their relationship before Kim left back to America out of their mutual love for one another.

During the Season 5 Tell All, Kim found out that Usman had talked to his ex-girlfriend Zara the day she left Tanzania, and it caused another major problem and a trust issue between them. That situation and its lack of resolve were the last viewers had seen of them, so much was left up to speculation.

Kim Menzies gave 90 Day Fiance fans an update on her relationship with Usman Umar

Kim did a Q&A with 90 Day Fiance fans on Instagram and was asked, “Are you and Usman still together? (Happy face emoji).”

To which Kim replied, “Yes @officialsojaboy and I are still together and doing well.”

Kim’s answer solidifies her relationship with her 90 Day fan and hater base and gives insight into how she and Usman are doing as a couple.

Kim Menzies and Usman Umar are very active on social media

Kim loves interacting with 90 Day fans on social media, and she often comments on fan pages’ posts or does Q&As through her own page.

She has also been known to clap back at haters on Instagram as well.

Usman also uses his social media to connect with fans or set the record straight about things.

Since Usman is a performing artist, he also promotes himself as Sojaboy along with his music endeavors and accolades.

Both Usman and Kim often shout each other out or comment and like each other’s posts as well.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.