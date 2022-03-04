90 Day Fiance: Kimberly goes live with Usman and addresses claim that their relationship is a ‘fraud’

Kimberly Menzies defends her relationship with Usman Umar. Pic credit: TLC

Kimberly Menzies just clapped back at claims made by Usman Umar’s ex-wife Lisa Hamme calling their relationship a fraud.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star didn’t address Lisa by name but she did respond to the accusation and made it clear that she has been nothing but honest on the show.

Viewers were surprised when Usman appeared on the latest season of the show with another American woman after his tumultuous relationship with Lisa in Season 4.

Critics have slammed the Nigerian rapper as a user who only wants fame and a ticket to the U.S to further his career. Nonetheless, Usman and his superfan-turned lover are ignoring the naysayers and continuing with their romance.

Kimberly Menzies responds to claim that her relationship with Usman Umar is a ‘fraud’

Lisa Hamme recently slammed Kimberly and Usman as frauds following their appearance on the current season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. However, Kimberly responded to the claims made by Usman’s ex-wife and made it clear that she’s not deceiving anyone.

Usman and Kimberly went Instagram Live recently and at one point Kimberly had something to get off her chest.

“I wanna address something and I’m not gonna mention any names,” said Kimberly– as Usman tried to deter her from speaking about any “negativity.”

Despite Usman’s protest the 50-year-old insisted on addressing the issue and continued with her comment.

“I want people to know that I started out as Usman’s fan and then I became his friend and as of the show y’all know I was his girlfriend right,” said Kimberly. “I want people to know that my relationship or anything I do in my life is not a fraud.”

Kimberly Menzies says she’s a genuine person

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star continued her response regarding Lisa Hamme’s claim about her and Usman’s relationship being a fraud.

“I don’t roll like that and my son will tell you, my friends will tell you that,” added Kimberly. “I’m a genuine person okay? That’s all I wanna say.”

Kimberly’s response is in reference to an In Touch interview where Usman’s ex-wife Lisa Hamme where spoke about his return to the popular TLC show.

Lisa believes that her ex-husband’s reappearance on the show is not about love but more about his career.

“As far as Usman coming back on the show with Kimberly, I do believe it’s a fraud,” reasoned Lisa.

“He’s back on so TLC would do the video, Zara. [It] has nothing to do with Kim,” she added.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.