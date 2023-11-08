90 Day Fiance: Kimberly calls Jenny and Sumit’s storyline fake: ‘They talk a big game for the cameras’

It’s a 90 Day Fiance dispute we didn’t have on our bingo card: Kimberly Rochelle has beef with Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh.

This season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, viewers were introduced to Kimberly and her now-husband, Tejaswi “TJ” Goswami.

Kimberly and TJ’s story may remind 90 Day Fiance viewers of another couple from the franchise, Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh.

90 Day Fiance viewers will remember Jenny and Sumit’s international love story, which began during Season 1 of The Other Way.

Much like Kimberly and TJ’s story, Jenny is an American woman who fell in love with an Indian man and gave up her life in America to move to India with her husband.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Despite a few similarities in their storylines, Kimberly and TJ had some less-than-nice things to say about Jenny and Sumit recently.

Kimberly Rochelle says she has ‘no respect’ for Jenny Sumit and Sumit Singh

Kimberly recorded an Instagram Live, where she answered questions from her followers.

When asked if she’d ever met Jenny and Sumit, she was blunt and to the point.

“Have I met Jenny and Sumit before? No, they don’t interest me,” Kimberly told her followers. “They’re fake,” she added with a snide chuckle.

When asked why she was hating on Jenny, Kimberly told her fans, “I’m not hating on Jenny.”

Kimberly added that saying Jenny and Sumit are “fake” was her opinion and shouldn’t be considered hating on them.

“I do think that they’re fake people,” Kimberly continued. “I don’t think that their story was real.”

In a screenshot of a comment Kimberly wrote in response to an Instagram user, she claimed that Sumit’s father had “no say” in whether or not he could marry Jenny.

“Like the dad saying he wouldn’t allow them to get married, he has no say being as old as they are,” the Season 6 star said of Jenny and Sumit’s “fake” scenarios.

Kimberly also wrote that Jenny and Sumit “talk a big game for the cameras and are quick to retract in private once the cameras aren’t rolling.”

“I have no respect for people like them,” she added.

TJ Goswami isn’t interested in meeting Sumit Singh

For his part, TJ told his IG followers in his Stories that he is “not interested” in meeting Sumit.

“It’s harsh but I don’t see any point there. I’m not a loser, sorry if it looks rude, but that’s true,” TJ said.

Jenny and Sumit throw shade back at Kimberly and TJ

Jenny and Sumit caught wind of Kimberly and TJ’s comments and clapped back in their own Instagram post.

Uploading a video of themselves to their joint IG feed, Jenny and Sumit looked happy and carefree and in the caption, responded to being brought into the drama.

“Thank you so much all for loving us, supporting us and standing for us. We never wanted to be a part of this kind of attention but if someone wants it so what can we do?” they wrote.

“We are taking it as some immature kids are just being bad. Let them be brat,” their caption continued. “After all we all know who is fake and who is real.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.