90 Day Fiance: Kim offers to pay Liz to throw a drink on Big Ed

Kim Menzies was so done with Big Ed Brown that she offered to pay Liz Woods to throw her wine on him at the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All after-party.

Kim has sparred with Big Ed and most cast members this season. The entire cast seems perplexed at why Liz puts up with Big Ed’s lousy behavior.

When the ladies got together for drinks after the show, Kim had her heart set on punishing Big Ed for how he treated Liz. Jenny Slatten and Kim gassed up Liz to leave Big Ed once and for all.

Kim said she would love to see Liz toss her red wine on Big Ed and ruin his white shirt, and she would even pay her to do it.

The two women live close to each other in San Diego, California, so Kim told Liz if she had any inclination to go back to Big Ed in a moment of weakness, contact her first. Liz agreed with the offer.

Kim said she’s spent time in the military and knows she can straighten Liz out if she bends to Big Ed’s will. Big Ed tried to interrupt the ladies to talk to Liz, but she turned him down this time.

Kim Menzies tossed drinks at 90 Day Fiance’s Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar

Last year was Kim’s time to shine when it came to angrily tossing her drink on trifling people.

Early in the year, on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, Kim had enough of her then-boyfriend Usman “Sojaboy” Umar and lobbed her drink in his face. Usman failed to tell Kim she was showing up for a music video shoot about another woman he still had feelings for. He was incredibly flippant about the revelation while smirking and laughing at her.

On Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? later in the year, Kim chucked her milkshake in Usman’s lap while the two had dinner with Usman’s polygamous friend. Kim didn’t like how the conversation was going, with the two men pushing Kim into a polygamous relationship where they would all be one big happy family. Usman led Kim to believe she would be his first wife and never have to meet the mother of his child, only taking a second wife because Kim couldn’t have a child with Usman.

Liz Woods left 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All alone

When it was clear nobody was welcoming Big Ed to the after-party, he decided it was time to leave and go to his next destination- a speaking engagement in Boston. Big Ed expected Liz Woods to join him, but she was not in the mood to spend another minute with him.

Big Ed texted Liz and the show producers explaining she would have to find her way back to San Diego alone. In a confessional, Ed told the cameras that he planned to give Liz’s engagement ring to his daughter, Tiffany.

In typical Big Ed fashion, he only seemed to apologize for taking Liz back after dumping her at least a dozen times.

The biggest question seems to be why Liz keeps returning when she appears miserable and resentful in the relationship. The cast mused why, including Bilal, who said, “hurt people, hurt people.” of Big Ed and the toxic relationship.

It seems to be familiar to Liz because she’s comfortable with sticking it out with Big Ed. She appeared to be satisfied that she wouldn’t be sleeping in her car or couch-surfing this time. 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? fans will have to wait and see if this truly is the last time they split.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? on TLC is currently on hiatus.