90 Day Fiance: Kim Menzies dishes on her time in the Army and reveals why she left

Kim Menzies explained why she left the Army and her duty in the Airborne Division.

Kim Menzies shared with 90 Day Fiance fans a “shocking” fact about her time in the Army and why she ended up leaving the military.

Kim and her Nigerian boyfriend, Usman “Sojaboy” Umar, first appeared during Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

They joined the Season 7 cast of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and TLC cameras have continued to follow their international love story.

During last week’s episode of Happily Ever After? Kim revealed to Usman’s mom and brother that she was once in the military. With Usman’s family skeptical about her being a suitable wife, this was good news, as they respected her for her service.

Since appearing in the flagship series, Kim has amassed hundreds of thousands of social media followers. She recently held a Q&A in her Instagram Stories and answered some curious fans’ questions about her time in the Army.

One of Kim’s followers wanted to know the one thing about herself, other than serving time in the Army, that “shocks” people.

90 Day Fiance star Kim Menzies reveals a ‘shocking’ fact about her time in the Army

“When I was in the Army, I was Airborne and jumped out of planes quite a few times,” Kim revealed of her time in the armed forces. She continued explaining that jumping out of planes is why she walks with a limp.



“Hence the reason I walk with a limp,” Kim wrote, adding, “Dislocated my hip before and I was born with a dislocated hip.”

Another military-based question from a fan, who thanked Kim for her service, asked, “Why did you choose to get out of the military??”

Kim shared that when her son Jamal was a baby, the Army wanted her to do an unaccompanied tour overseas, something she “couldn’t do.” However, Kim revealed that she was honorably discharged, and that’s how her career in the military ended.



Kim and Usman’s relationship struggles on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

In this season of Happily Ever After? Kim is struggling because Usman’s family pushes him to marry a younger wife first so they can produce children. This would make Kim Usman’s second wife, something she’s not okay with.

With their 15-year age difference, very different cultural backgrounds, and frequent fights, 90 Day Fiance viewers have wondered whether their relationship has what it takes to last.

Despite their differences, Kim has remained by Usman’s side, but will another wife be the straw that breaks the camel’s back? Only time will tell.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.