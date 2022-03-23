90 Day Fiance: Kim admits she’s been ‘questioning’ herself and Usman due to negative comments

Kim Menzies has been receiving many negative comments from Before the 90 Days viewers and admitted that she’s been questioning herself. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers know how Kimberly Menzies and Usman “Sojaboy” Umar’s relationship turned out on the show. To that end, Kim has spoken out against the hate she’s been receiving on social media.

Kim described that the negative comments and DMs she’s been seeing have made her question herself and her relationship with Usman.

In her Instagram story post calling out how she was feeling as a result of online harassment, Kim finished her message on an optimistic note promising that, “things will get better.”

Kim has faced backlash all season long from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers who have judged her behavior and relationship with Usman.

Kimberly Menzies admits to ‘questioning’ herself after receiving negative comments

The negative attention Kim has been receiving online has apparently gotten to her and overwhelmed her enough to talk about it on Instagram.

In a story post, Kim admitted, “Things have been rough on social media the last 2 days and had me questioning myself and Usman. I won’t let negative Dms and comments ruin what we have.”

She then went on to address Usman by saying, “I apologize @sojaboy_90days @officialsojaboy. Things will get better I promise.”

Kim issued a response to the way haters have made her feel. Pic credit: @itskimberly90/Instagram

Kim did not elaborate on what parts of herself and her relationship with Usman she was questioning or if it was directly related to the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days experience.

However, it does appear a situation was created out of the negative comments she has received and that may be why she felt the need to publically address things.

Kimberly Menzies recently celebrated her birthday

Kim recently turned 52, and on Instagram, she celebrated by reposting warm birthday shoutouts she received from friends and some 90 Day Fiance fans.

She also posted a picture of herself with a heartfelt caption calling this last year, “one of the hardest.”

The lessons she’s learned and some personal reflections were also shared in the caption of her post.

The San Diego-based mother of an adult son went from Usman’s superfan to Queen Kimberly before 90 Day Fiance viewers’ eyes, but she made no specific mention of that in her post.

