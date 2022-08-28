90 Day Fiance: Karine Martins strikes a pose in nude bikini

Karine Martins stuns in nude-colored bikini. Pic credit: @staehlekarine/Instagram

Karine Martins continues to build her social media following by showing fans more of her personality.

After the drama surrounding her estranged husband, Paul, and the two losing custody of their two children, Karine seems to be focused on securing brand deals and generating income.

The former 90 Day Fiance star has kept a low profile since last appearing in the franchise. Even when her son was allegedly reported missing, Karine did not say much publicly and gave few updates on the situation.

She and Paul have been separated for quite some time after a rocky relationship that included domestic violence charges, financial difficulties, and trouble with CPS.

Karine took a break from social media when things got too heated. However, she’s back and has been posting regularly attempting to engage her fans more.

Not only that, but she’s also showing a bit more skin as she shows her followers how comfortable she is with her body these days.

Karine Martins shows 90 Day Fiance fans her bikini body

Karine has landed herself paid partnership deal with Rio Brasil Beachwear, a Brazilian swimsuit line; she revealed the news in a recent Instagram post.

She shared a picture of herself rocking a nude-colored bikini from the company. Posing for her photo op, Karine appeared to keep a bare face and went makeup-free as she gave a slight smirk.

Karine also used the post as an opportunity to make a strong declaration in her caption. She wrote, “Nothing is stronger than a woman who has rebuilt herself! This Instagram is still mine, if you don’t like me Just unfollow me and forget me! Now this is gonna be my way!”

Her posts since returning to Instagram have been a combination of videos and pictures of Karine doing her makeup, trying on clothes, and showing fans a more personable side of herself.

It seems that Karine is ready to take control of not only her social media but also her life.

Where are Karine Martins and Paul Staehle’s kids now?

Earlier in the summer, Paul confessed that because of their unstable relationship, he and Karine lost custody of their two kids Pierre and Ethan.

Initially, the boys were with Paul’s parents, however, they were later removed from the home.

Since then, Paul revealed that the boys were in foster care, and they were working to have them placed back with his parents soon.

Paul stated that because of the alleged domestic violence charges and other legal matters, neither he nor Karine was able to have custody of their kids. They are hoping the boys can stay with Paul’s parents until they are able to work out a better custody agreement.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.