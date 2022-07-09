90 Day Fiance: Karine Martins smiles in off-the-shoulder top amid CPS drama with her kids

Karine Martins poses in a crop top for her social media followers. Pic credit: TLC

It’s been a rollercoaster of a week for 90 Day Fiance alum Karine Martins. When her oldest child appeared on a missing persons list, fans of the show anxiously awaited status updates from her.

While she initially remained quiet, her ex, Paul Staehle, came forward to clarify things. The situation is still messy, but Karine seems to be taking her mind off the drama by interacting more with her followers.

She’s been posting on Instagram more than ever and showing a more glamorous side of herself. It appears Karine is hoping to shift the focus away from the touchy CPS issue in any way she can.

Karine poses in an off-the-shoulder top

In a recent Instagram post, Karine shared a simple photo with her followers.

In it, she is seen wearing an off-the-shoulder crop top, while leaning forward on a table. She is giving a subtle smile as she stares directly into the camera. Karine kept her caption short, only adding a single orange heart emoji.

The post comes just days after Karine spoke out on the troubles with her ex-husband and the two children they share. It was reported that their oldest child was potentially in danger and last seen with his father.

Since the incident has been reported, Karine has continued to post on social media and give very few updates about the status of her kids. She did, however, address the rumors saying she was partying and not concerned for her kids.

In response, Karine said she does not appreciate those lies and will not allow others to slander her name.

Paul and Karine no longer have custody of their children

Amid reports of their son being missing, it was revealed that neither Paul nor Karine has custody of their kids.

Soon after the story gained traction, Paul released a statement regarding the situation. He said the whole thing was simply a misunderstanding, and their son was not in harm’s way.

Karine gave her insight on things a few days after the story broke. In her statement, she said she was following the legal advice she was given and cooperating with law enforcement. Unfortunately, she did not give specific details on the whereabouts of her children.

After a slew of legal issues including alleged death threats and domestic violence charges, the kids were removed from their care. Paul’s parents temporarily had custody until the courts decided they, too, were unfit to care for the children.

Paul revealed that the kids were taken by CPS and were possibly set to be put up for adoption. He was attempting to prevent that from happening and regaining custody when their son was reported missing. Karine stands firm on the notion that she is unable to speak on the situation but believes her children are being taken care of even though she is not with them.

