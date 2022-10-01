90 Day Fiance: Karine Martins shows legs in shimmery mini outfit

Karine Martins stuns in shimmery outfit. Pic credit: @staehlekarine/Instagram

Karine Martins is showing fans her glamorous side as she continues to share more of her life on social media.

Previously, she starred in 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? with her now estranged husband, Paul Staehle.

The couple’s relationship was far from perfect as they consistently argued about finances, infidelities, and their lack of communication.

Despite the flaws in their relationship, the two still got married and had two children together.

Upon their separation, Karine took a break from social media to avoid the critics and mean comments.

Now that she’s back to posting, she’s focusing on perfecting her makeup skills and showing her followers her glammed-up looks and outfits.

Karine Martins poses in shimmering outfit

On Instagram recently, Karine shared a pic of herself in a stylish outfit as she posed for her followers.

She wore a shimmery two-piece ensemble that sparkled from top to bottom. The outfit landed at Karine’s upper thigh, allowing her to show off her legs.

She completed her look with matching blue eyeshadow and a nude lip. She added a few small braids to her hair to spice things up as she gave a sultry look to the camera.

This isn’t the first time Karine has modeled for her fans. In recent months, she’s been working to improve applying her makeup and having fun experimenting with different looks.

Karine often shares her looks with her Instagram followers and has stated she would potentially like to explore a career in cosmetology or fashion.

She’s already landed herself some major brand deals with up-and-coming businesses and hopes to continue learning and growing with her beauty skills.

Karine Martins misses being with her children

Since separating from Paul, Karine has also been separated from her two kids, Pierre and Ethan.

While Karine has mostly been quiet about not seeing her kids regularly, she recently revealed she is really missing them and posted a sweet tribute to them online.

Due to domestic violence charges, a restraining order, and multiple run-ins with law enforcement, the estranged couple lost custody of their children. The boys were sent to live with Paul’s parents until things improved.

Karine has said she is listening to the legal advice she was given regarding the custody case and is doing her part to get her boys back. According to Paul, the kids will remain with his parents until he and Karine get their lives together and can properly care for their children.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.