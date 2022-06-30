90 Day Fiance: Karine Martins shares selfie in thigh-skimming bodycon dress

Karine Martins posed for a selfie in a tight short dress she shared with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance star Karine Martins treated fans to a mirror selfie where she showed off her curves in a thigh-skimming bodycon dress.

The 25-year-old mother of two looked confident in a clean room as she posed barefoot in the flattering gray dress.

Karine has been more active on social media in recent months, sharing everything from her greatly improved English skills to her different outfits and outings.

She shies away from opening up about her personal life and she appears to be putting her best foot forward on social media and staying away from drama with her estranged husband, Paul Staehle. Her focus seems to be on herself if her Instagram activity is any indication.

Paul and Karine appeared on the first two seasons of Before the 90 Days followed by one season each on The Other Way and Happily Ever After?.

The couple was fired from the network amid domestic violence accusations but remains popular among 90 Day fans. Paul is among the few 90 Day cast members who have more than 500k followers on Instagram.

Karine posed for a selfie taken in a clean mirror in the same-looking room she’s been posting a lot of selfies lately.

The room also looked very clean and organized as Karine wore a form-fitting light gray bodycon dress that she paired with a black headband.

She did not appear to be wearing visible makeup and stood barefoot on a fuzzy carpet.

She did not add a caption or context for her cute selfie.

Karine Martins has not mentioned the status of her two boys with Paul Staehle

Even though Karine has been very active on social media recently, she has not made any mention of where her two boys, Pierre and Ethan, are.

Paul and Karine went through a nasty breakup at the beginning of this year around the time that Karine was charged with domestic violence.

Paul made accusations that Karine would leave their children alone in hotel rooms, an accusation that Karine denied.

Through Instagram, Paul also relayed mixed messages about his mother’s relationship with the boys and her time spent with them. At this time, it is unknown where Pierre and Ethan are staying.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.