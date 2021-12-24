90 Day Fiance: Karine Martins might leave social media due to ‘undue attacks’ on her and Paul Staehle

Karine Martins is tired of the online attacks. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Karine Martins is still speaking out following a disturbing video that showed her abusing husband Paul Staehle. We still don’t know what prompted the altercation between the couple but it seems they’re trying to move on from the incident.

This is just one in a string of shocking occurrences between the pair over the years and at one point they both took out restraining orders against each other. On more than one occasion it appeared as if Paul and Karine were on the brink of divorce but each time they got back together.

This latest incident was no different and after Karine put her hands on Paul he briefly left their Lousiville, Kentucky home but has since returned. Now the pair is trying to work on their issues and Karine wants everyone to stop with the verbal attacks against her and her husband.

Karine Martins says stop attacking Paul Staehle

Karine Martins has been fielding backlash on social media for her abusive behavior against her husband. However, Paul often gets his fair share of criticism for his disturbing actions over the years as well.

The 90 Day Fiance stars’ toxic relationship has become tiring for viewers who often have a front-row seat to the drama on social media –as Paul is known to share any and everything on Instagram.

Now, however, Karine is fed up with the backlash and she might even take a break from social media to avoid the constant attacks. The mom-of-two shared a recent message written by a representative/relative who has been sharing updates on her behalf.

One post read, “Our client is at home with her children. we also advise that she asks not to attack her current husband and mentions that he never kidnapped her children or beat her or drugged her…”

It continued, “She still regrets the extent to which everything took [place], this exhibition is sad.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Pic credit:@staehlekarine/Instagram

Karine Martins might step way from social media

The 90 Day Fiance star shared another post which was written on her behalf and this one requested that people refrain from attacking Paul.

The message, which was posted to Karine’s Instagram Story today, noted that going forward Karine plans to focus on her two kids, Pierre and Ethan, as well as her studies.

The post also claims that “She is seriously thinking about moving away from social networks because of the undue attacks she has been receiving for years.”

Pic credit:@staehlekarine/Instagram

Before ending the post, the TLC star’s red made it clear that Karine and Paul are “trying to solve everything in the best way” while trying to keep things as “friendly as possible,” for their kids.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.