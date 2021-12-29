90 Day Fiance: Karine Martins is doing ‘well’ after Paul Staehle threw her out of their home

Karine Martins is doing well after Paul Staehle threw her out. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Karine Martins has shared an update after revealing that husband Paul Staehle had kicked her out. Things have been very tumultuous in the Staehle household after a video of Karine abusing Paul in their Louisville, Kentucky home went public not long ago.

It’s not clear what prompted the altercation between them this time around, but things have been toxic between the pair for years, and it’s only getting worse. The latest drama occurred yesterday after Paul shared a message he received from a mystery man.

The person claimed that Karine was cheating on Paul with him. However, he didn’t appear to share any proof of Karine’s infidelity. After getting the message, Paul confronted his wife, which led to him booting her from their home.

The mom-of-two shared a message on social media and told her followers that she had nowhere to go after being kicked out.

Since then, Karine has shared another update and told those concerned that she is doing “well.”

Karine Martins is doing ‘well’ after Paul Staehle threw her out of their home

The 90 Day Fiance star posted a slew of messages on her Instagram story following her frantic message yesterday.

While Karine posted the message on social media, it was written by representative Adiel Castelo, who has been sharing updates on her behalf.

“We communicate that Karine is already well and has already got in touch with her family in Brazil,” he wrote. “Tomorrow she will go back to attending classes at her college normally.”

Another message seemed to speak on the disturbing video that showed Karine abusing Paul and made it known that they do not condone violence.

It read, “We know that the situation is complicated and we vehemently repudiate any type of violence whether physical or psychological…we at Karine’s press office cheer and ask for everyone’s prayers and cheering so that things can go right in the best possible way.”

Karine Martins rep thanks those who tried to help her

The 90 Day Fiance star shared a few messages that were written by her representative Adiel who currently resides in Karine’s hometown of Manaus, Brazil.

He has also been sharing these updates on his own Instagram page regarding Karine’s well-being.

One of the messages written by Adiel also read, “We came through this one to thank everyone in the United States who proposed to help us, you are our eyes and ears there.”

“Thank you for your help, strength, and attention…” he added.

We have a feeling the drama between Paul and Karine is nowhere near over, but let’s keep our fingers crossed that we’re wrong on this one!

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.