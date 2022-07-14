90 Day Fiance: Karine Martins gets rent-free home after claiming to be a victim of human trafficking?

Paul Staehle and Karine Martins. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Karine Martins is claiming to be a victim of human trafficking, according to her estranged husband, Paul Staehle. He shared the information in an interview while discussing their two kids being taken by CPS.

A few days ago, the couple’s three-year-old son Pierre was featured on The National Center for Missing & Exploited Kids website with Paul as a person of interest. Paul later spoke out and said Pierre was with him on an extended work trip.

Before that, the two boys were removed from Paul and Karine and put in the care of Paul’s parents. However, the courts later concluded that the kids were not safe with their grandparents either.

During their attempts to remove them from the grandparents’ home they realized Paul had left with Pierre, and a missing child alert was sent out.

However, in a recent update, the TLC star noted that the boys might be living with Karine soon since she now has a place of her own.

Paul Staehle says Karine Martins lives in a rent-free home with bills paid

Paul Staehle was a guest on the Domenick Nati Show and opened up about Karine and their kids.

The 90 Day Fiance star noted that Pierre and Ethan are still under CPS care, but that could change soon since Karine’s situation has improved.

“She’s in a program where they gave her a house, free. It’s a nice house—this thing is like three levels, it’s huge,” said Paul. “She gets all her bills and taken care of.” The dad-of-two said Karine has also quit her job and has nothing to worry about now that the organization is taking care of her.

“They’re gonna give her a car…I guess they paid for her car and car insurance,” he added.

Now that Karine is getting her life in order, Paul noted, “If she does everything the court says she will have the opportunity to have the kids potentially in the next six to eight months.”

Karine Martins claims she was a victim of human trafficking

During his chat with Domenick Nati, the 90 Day Fiance star was asked about the program that is taking care of Karine’s bills, living arrangements, etc.

“Why is she getting all this free stuff?” questioned Domenick.

“Because she said she’s a victim of human trafficking…so as a victim of human trafficking, they give her all this free stuff,” responded Paul, who noted that Karine has accused him of trafficking her.

“Apparently that was one of the claims…” said the 39-year-old. “Claims were made that she came to America and she was human trafficked, things against her will and all that stuff.”

“We were on a TV show for four years, we’ve had a camera crew so far up our wazoo for a long time so I mean it’s beyond me,” Paul later reasoned.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.