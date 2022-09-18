90 Day Fiance: Karine Martins dials in a gorgeous pink makeup look and plunging top

Karine Martins continues to practice her makeup skills for her fans. Pic credit: @staehlekarine/Instagram

Karine Martins continues experimenting with new looks as she learns more about makeup and cosmetology.

The former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star has been practicing her skills and showing off her looks to her social media followers to get their feedback.

It’s a new vibe for Karine, who is returning to social media after a long hiatus. The mother of two was in a tumultuous relationship with her estranged husband, Paul Staehle, where many of their blowups became public news.

After separating from Paul and losing custody of her children, Karine took time away from social media and focused on herself.

Now that she’s back, she’s working to create a better life for herself. She’s landed partnership and brand deals with various companies and continues searching for her passion in life.

Practicing her makeup application skills has become a way for Karine to show her followers more of her personality while also sharpening her skills for her potential new career path.

Karine Martins is pretty in pink with her new makeup look

Karine recently shared a post on Instagram showing off her makeup skills as well as her editing talents.

The short video started showing a bare-faced Karine wearing a simple black t-shirt as she prepared for her makeover.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The video transitions to show the final look, which is Karine in a low-cut pink top, straightened hair, and bold pink eyeshadow with a matching pink lip color.

Karine smiles as she shows off her glamorous look and appears to be proud of herself for the makeover.

This is not the first time Karine has shared a makeover with her followers. Posting her makeup trials and dolled-up looks has become common for the former reality star. She has become interested in the cosmetology field and hopes to continue improving her skills.

Paul Staehle and Karine Martins lost custody of their kids

Paul and Karine are parents to two boys, Pierre and Ethan. Sadly, in addition to their marital troubles, the two are also struggling to care for their children.

After the news that one of their sons was reported missing earlier this summer, the truth about their custody arrangement came to light. Up to that point, the boys had been living with Paul’s parents. However, there was a misunderstanding, and the children were then removed from the home.

The kids were briefly placed in foster care. Paul soon revealed that he was working to have the children returned to his parent’s home until he and Karine could figure out a better solution.

Paul admitted that neither was in a position to adequately care for their kids, but he hoped they could resolve their issues and be reunited with their boys soon.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.