90 Day Fiance: Karine Martins creates GoFundMe to regain custody of her kids

Karine Martins has taken a bold step to regain custody of her two kids, Pierre and Ethan, and she’s hoping that her supporters will help in her quest.

The 90 Day Fiance star has created a GoFundMe account to raise funds for a lawyer in an attempt to have her kids back home with her after they were taken away by CPS.

Karine shared a link to the fundraising platform in her Instagram bio, and so far, the page is gaining traction after being created two days ago.

In the description, the Brazilian native explained why she decided to utilize the platform.

“I am an immigrant from Brazil. My two Brazilian children were taken from [me] by American CPS because me and my husband argued in front of our children,” she wrote.

The mom of two noted that she has been “fully compliant with CPS for almost a year now,” but despite her efforts, she’s only allowed to see her kids “1 day for 1 to 2 hours a week supervised.”

Karine Martins trying to raise $5,000 on GoFundMe

Karine’s main goal is to raise $5,000 to afford a lawyer to represent her in the fight for Pierre and Ethan.

The 90 Day Fiance star continued to explain her dilemma and noted that CPS is not allowing her to get the kids back.

“It seems because I am Brazilian. They revoked my children passports and made it clear my children will not return to Brazil where they were born,” reasoned Karine.

“Please help me to hire a lawyer and fight for my rights to have an opportunity to get my children back.”

As of the time of this article, the mom-of-two had already raised $1665, and donators also shared supportive messages on the platform.

90 Day Fiance star Karine Martins gets support from donators

The 90 Day Fiance star is on track to raise the funds needed to regain custody of the two kids she shares with her estranged husband, Paul Staehle.

However, aside from monetary donations, people are also giving Karine their words of support.

One person who donated to the GoFundMe account wrote, “Hopefully your babies will be back. Good luck ❤️. I know the feeling.”

“Prayers sent to your and your children,” added someone else.

One person wrote, “I hope your children return to you soon. Sons need their mothers love.”

“I feel strongly karine should have her kids back and be aloud to return to Brazil where [she] has family & support. I hope Paul stays away, he caused this all. Karine stay strong, get a good lawyer monday morning. Get the ball rolling,” said someone else.

