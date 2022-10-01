90 Day Fiance: Karine Martins admits she misses her boys ‘so much’ in sweet tribute

Karine Martins shares rare photos of her sons. Pic credit: @staehlekarine/Instagram

Karine Martins is letting the world know that she is missing her boys, Pierre and Ethan.

The former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star quickly embraced her role as a mom after getting pregnant early into her relationship with Paul Staehle.

Their relationship went south after their first child was born, and things became volatile between the two.

Despite their troublesome marriage, Karine and Paul had a second child, and hoped they could make things work.

Unfortunately, that did not happen, and their relationship continued to decline, even getting physical at times.

The estranged couple is now separated and have both lost custody of their kids. However, Karine is making it clear that her sons are still on her mind.

90 Day Fiance alum Karine Martins shares a tribute to her sons

In a recent Instagram post, Karine shared a video paying tribute to her boys.

Karine rarely shares photos of her kids on social media, but it seems the mother of two was feeling sentimental and created a slideshow highlighting special moments with her kids.

In the video, her followers can see Pierre and Ethan cuddling with Karine and just enjoying time together. Karine captioned her post saying, “Miss you so much ❤️” as the song, “I Want It That Way” plays.

This is one of the few times Karine has mentioned her kids since CPS removed the children from Paul’s parents’ home earlier in the summer.

After one of the boys was allegedly missing, it was discovered that he was with Paul the whole time. The bizarre situation revealed that neither Paul nor Karine has custody of their kids and have no idea when they will come to a custody agreement.

Karine Martins and Paul Staehle’s kids are back with their grandparents

After the incident where their son was presumed to be missing, Paul revealed that both boys had been living with his parents.

After charges of domestic violence and multiple interactions with the police, the courts decided the kids were not safe with Paul or Karine.

When Paul decided to take one of the boys with him for a few days without notice, CPS got involved. For additional unknown reasons, they decided Paul’s parents’ home was not fit for the boys either and placed them both in foster care.

Their time there was short as Paul shared that they would once again return to his parents’ home to live. He says he and Karine both have a lot of work to do in their individual lives before they will be ready to have their kids full time again.

According to Paul, he and Karine are working to sort things out between themselves so that they can regain custody of their children and co-parent them peacefully.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.