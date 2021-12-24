90 Day Fiance: Karine Martin releases statement, says she’s going through ‘delicate moments in her relationship’

What’s going on with Karine Martins? Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Karine Martins is in hot water following a shocking video that showed her allegedly abusing husband Paul Staehle. The short snippet was taken from footage at their house in Louisville, Kentucky, and occurred while one of their sons was in the room.

Karine has already broken her silence about the video and explained that it’s not what it appears to be. Paul left the home after the shocking altercation but shared on social media earlier today that he has since returned home.

Paul admitted that things are tense at home given the current situation and Karine has also shared a message about what’s going on.

Karine Martins is going through ‘delicate moments’

The 90 Day Fiance star shared a message to her Instagram story this morning thanking people for their support.

“Thank you for all messages. Know that I feel embraced by everyone,” wrote Karine. “God is in control of all things.”

She also reshared another post which was written by one of her relatives and posted to his Instagram Story. The post was originally written in Portuguese and translated to English so it might be a little confusing.

The post reads, “The press office of Karine Martins comes to the public to inform she is going through delicate moments in her relationship and that the decisions that she has been taking are being done [for] her children.”

It continues, “We want to register solidarity with Karine and make it clear that we do not condone anything that is happening.”

Where do things stand with Paul Staehle and Karine Martins?

Paul and Karine’s toxic relationship is still playing out on social media, but it doesn’t seem as if the 90 Day Fiance stars are ready to call it quits. Paul left their Louisville, Kentucky home following the situation that recently occurred but he has since returned home.

Based on Paul’s latest post, the couple is once again trying to fix their marriage, so as far as we know they are still together.

Earlier today, the dad-of-two took to social media and urged people in the area to book Karine’s services at her cosmetology school. He claimed that things are very tense at home and having something to do would help his wife out of her depression by allowing her to get out of the house and socialize with people.

This latest incident between the TLC star is just one in a string of chaotic occurrences and the police have had to intervene on more than one occasion. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see if the pair will finally call it quits or continue to stick out their rocky marriage.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.