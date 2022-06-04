90 Day Fiance: Kara strikes a sexy pose in colorful striped bikini

Kara sizzled in a multi-colored, striped bikini. Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

90 Day Fiance newcomer Kara Bass is showing her fans that she knows how to turn heads with a sultry pose.

Kara, who considers herself a “cougar,” has showcased one of her various talents on the show, creating and setting up balloon arches. Kara is also a professional singer, a professional Latin dancer, a real estate agent, and a model.

Kara Bass shows off modeling skills in striped thong bikini

Kara recently showed off her sex appeal and modeling skills in a multi-colored, striped bikini while plugging Bad Bunny’s new album.

The 29-year-old Virginia native showed off her toned physique in an Instagram Reel she captioned, “Baby bunny knows what up and his last album is 🔥🔥🔥 #90dayfiance #90dayfiancé #realitytv #realitytvshow #noeresbebesita #eresbebesota.”

Her video was set to the song Me Porto Bonito by Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone. In the first cut, a photo of Kara as a child appears, showing her playing in the sand on the beach, as the lyrics, “You are not a baby” played, as translated from Spanish to English.

Next, the Reel fast-forwarded to a present-day photo of Kara, sizzling in a colorful bikini in front of the water as the lyrics, “tu ere bebesota” flashed across the screen, roughly translating to mean a cute girlfriend.

The auburn-haired beauty posed while seated on a chair on a deck overlooking beautiful blue waters in the background. It appeared as though Kara was in a tropical location, judging by the tiki hut’s thatch roof, the pineapple sitting on the table next to her, and the crystal blue color of the water.

Kara’s newly applied hair extensions cascaded down her back as she held one hand above her head with the opposite hand resting on one knee. She arched her back, revealing a green tattoo on her hip, as she went Barbie Foot as while arching both feet, elongating and drawing attention to her shapely legs.

Kara and Guillermo have a lot to overcome this season on 90 Day Fiance

This season, Kara was introduced to 90 Day Fiance viewers alongside her Venezuelan-born fiance, Guillermo. Viewers are finding out just how much Kara and Guillermo have to work on to get on the same page in their relationship.

Living in the US is already a big adjustment for Guillermo, and now they have to find a way to come to some common ground when it comes to issues like partying and having a big family.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.