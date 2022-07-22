90 Day Fiance: Kara Leona teases upcoming wedding, shows off her dress options

Kara and Guillermo will tie the knot on Sunday’s 90 Day Fiance and she shared some possible dress options. Pic credit: @guillermorojer/Instagram

Kara Bass shared some wedding dress options with her fans ahead of her and Guillermo Rojer’s wedding airing on 90 Day Fiance.

Kara and Guillermo joined the cast of 90 Day Fiance this season, alongside five other new couples and one returning couple.

A native of Virginia, Kara met her Venezuelan-born fiance Guillermo while they were both living and working in the Dominican Republic. After a chance encounter when Guillermo was Kara’s server, sparks flew between the two.

Soon, Guillermo, who is six years Kara’s junior, was headed to the U.S. on a K-1 visa, where he and Kara have been adjusting to their new lives together on American soil. This season has shown the struggles they’ve faced as a couple, especially while rushing to plan a wedding in just 90 days.

Their nuptials will air on the Sunday, July 24 episode, and ahead of its airing, Kara took to Instagram to share some of the wedding dresses she considered wearing for her big day.

Kara, who recently spiced up her look with a new hair color, shared the video as a Reel, which she captioned, “My face says it all 🙃 pulling together an entire wedding in just weeks is nuts but finding a dress was seriously one of the hardest parts 👰‍♀️ who’s watching our big day this Sunday?!”

Kara Bass models dress options ahead of wedding to Guillermo Rojer

In her video, set to Lizzo’s song 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready), Kara first shared a picture of a bridal bouquet along with text that an automated voiceover read that said, “Wedding dresses I tried but were not ‘the one.'”

The first dress choice that Kara modeled, with its fit-and-flare silhouette, showed off its plunging V-neck with a fitted waist and satin material for a simple yet elegant look.

Kara’s second dress option was an off-the-shoulder number with a sleek shape that cinched her tiny waistline and cascaded into a flowy train behind her.

Option number three, Kara’s fans’ favorite, was a strapless dress with a belted waistline that showed a little bit of leg with its tasteful front slit and billowy skirt.

Kara’s followers were impressed with her choices and took to the comments section to give their opinions.

90 Day Fiance viewers share opinions on Kara’s wedding dress options

One of the comments read, “3rd one is stunning.” However, Kara replied and revealed that none of the three dresses in the video came up as winners.

“@mommysaysbadwordstoo thank you I wasn’t really [vibing] with any of them,” Kara shared.

Expressing what a lot of women know to be true, one of Kara’s fans wrote, “Arguably finding a wedding dress is harder than finding the husband 😂”

Kara agreed with the sentiment and replied, “@kanaeshacook girl this is the truest thing I’ve read 😅🙃”

With her and Guillermo’s wedding right around the corner this season on 90 Day Fiance, Kara worried when her fiance expressed doubts just one day before they walked down the aisle.

However, her latest post seems to indicate they worked everything out – you’ll have to tune in Sunday to find out for sure.

