90 Day Fiance: Kara is feeling herself in sexy leather corset and long wavy hair

Kara looked gorgeous as she showed off her new, longer hair. Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

90 Day Fiance newbie Kara Bass has a new look, and she recently shared it with her fans.

Kara and her Venezuelan-born love interest Guillermo Rojer joined the cast of 90 Day Fiance for Season 9, joining five other new couples.

Kara, 29, a self-described cougar, met 23-year-old Guillermo while visiting the Dominican Republic, where he was working as a server.

While their international love story is currently playing out on 90 Day Fiance, Kara has been entertaining her 12.1k Instagram followers with tidbits of her daily life.

Kara Bass rocks a leather corset as she models her new longer hair

Kara recently shared a post on Instagram showing off her new hair extensions, a stark change from the red, chin-length bob that viewers have come to recognize her by on 90 Day Fiance.

“Does this hair match my outfit? 😉” Kara captioned her post, in which she included a carousel of photos of her new look. She was sure to give credit to her hair team, who took care of her extensions and her hair color: “shout out to @trendsaloncville and @beautybyburruss for the inches that keep giving.”

Kara stunned in the photos, showing off her new, long blonde extensions that nearly graze her waist. Kara posed in a cream-colored leather corset with cold shoulder, chiffon puff sleeves. The corset’s plunging v-neckline showed off Kara’s ample cleavage, and the perfect lighting accentuated her dewy skin and flawless makeup.

The Virginia native paired her corset with brown-and-white, snakeskin-printed, elastic-waisted pants, drop pearl earrings, and a simple gold choker chain. Kara made two peace signs with her hands and blew kisses to the camera in the last slide.

Kara’s new look was well received by her fans, who took to the comments section to leave plenty of compliments.

90 Day Fiance cast, fans compliment Kara’s new look

Another newbie to the 90 Day Fiance franchise this season, Emily Bieberly, stopped by to tell Kara, “Umm hello beautiful!” to which she replied, “hey girl heyyyy.”

Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

“Wowza!” read another comment from an adoring fan, while another hair color specialist penned, “It’s given Queen vibes 😍😍😍”

Since getting recognition from her time on 90 Day Fiance, Kara has grown her fanbase, announcing last week that she reached 10,000 followers on Instagram.

To commemorate the accomplishment, Kara shared a post of herself posing with a “10K” balloon. She thanked her fans in the caption: “Woke up to 10k this morning! Yay! Thank you guys for being here. I’m excited to have you as a part of the journey 💕🎉”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.