90 Day Fiance: Kara Bass stuns in belly-baring top, shows off more babymoon photos

Kara Bass has been raving about her husband, Guillermo Rojer’s photography skills, and for good reason.

The 90 Day Fiance star recently enjoyed her babymoon in Puerto Rico, and while there, she snapped some stunning pregnancy photos.

Guillermo was the one behind the images, and Kara just shared part three of the photography session with her husband, who beautifully captured her growing baby bump.

For her third set of images, Kara was stylish in an oversized white top which she left mostly unbuttoned and paired with tropical print pants.

The expectant mom sported bold red lips and styled her chic red bob in a simple side part.

While Guillermo snapped away, Kara pulled off some stylish poses surrounded by the lush greenery. In one photo, the TLC star sat on a chair outside and cradled her baby bump with her eyes closed.

In another clip, Kara stood outside and embraced the morning light, while another image showed her perched on the steps of her hotel.

The 90 Day Fiance star previously shared photos from her babymoon courtesy of Guillermo, but she had a few more in the stash. The first two images posted on Instagram showed Kara clad in a plunging green swimsuit.

However, in the latest photos, Kara’s bump was fully visible in a belly-baring two-piece outfit.

“I asked my husband to photograph me on our babymoon and these are the results…Part 3,” noted Kara in her video.

“Okay, okay. I had to a part 3 🫣 how’d he do?!” she continued in her caption. “I’ll never be over these and I’m so grateful to have my husband. I’m so thrilled to watch you become a father and share such a precious moment together. Thank you✨.”

Guillermo Rojer gets compliments on his photography skills

Kara Bass proudly showed off the photographic talents of her husband after their Puerto Rican babymoon. However, after paying Guillermo his just due, many people flooded the comments to show him some love as well.

“Okay Girl your husbands a whole photographer now! ❤️😍” wrote one commenter about the 90 Day Fiance star.

“He’s going to be such a good loving hands on dad!!! ❤️ one blessed baby for sure!” added someone else.

One person noted, “The man has a good eye…. Photographer in the near future 🧐.”

“You have a professional photographer on your hands these are amazing 🔥🔥” said another Instagram user.

