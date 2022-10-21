Pregnant Kara Bass stuns in a plunging green swimsuit. Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Kara Bass recently enjoyed her babymoon in Puerto Rico, and she has some stunning photos to show for it, thanks to her husband, Guillermo Rojer.

Kara, who is now 32 weeks pregnant, jetted off to the popular vacation spot a few weeks ago for some well-needed rest. She enjoyed the sun, sand, and sea during her stay and made time for a few romantic dates with Guillermo.

The soon-to-be dad also captured some beautiful images of Kara clad in a plunging green bikini as she showed off her growing baby bump. Kara shared the photos on social media and gave props to her husband for doing a great job.

In one photo, Kara posed in a seated position on the deck of her hotel and placed one hand on the back of her neck while making the most of the natural sunlight.

In another photo, her green swimsuit perfectly complemented her chic red bob as she leaned against the wall with lots of greenery around her. Guillermo also captured his wife as she stood tall in the doorway of a dark room showing off her pregnant silhouette.

Kara boasted about her husband’s photography skills, and people were quite impressed with how well he did after seeing the images.

90 Day Fiance star Kara Bass stuns in babymoon photos

The 90 Day Fiance star posted the pictures online and noted, “I asked my husband to photograph me on our babymoon and these are the results…”

“How did he do?!✨,” asked Kara. “Seeing myself through the lens of how you see me is truly an honor. @guillermorojer thank you for being so willing to try new things with me. I love you. I think we can start a photography business now 😅✨ #babymoon #pregnantbelly #32weekspregnant.”

Guillermo Rojer gets rave reviews for his photography skills

Once people looked through Kara’s pregnancy photos they raved about Guillermo’s photography skills in the comments.

“Give this man a raise!!! Let’s go @guillermorojer 📷 🔥🔥🔥,” commented Kara’s 90 Day Fiance castmate Jibri Bell.

“These are AMAZING and you are beautiful. Great job @guillermorojer 🙌🙌,” added someone else.

One Instagram user wrote, “Wowwww absolutely gorgeous!!! I’d say he did an amazing job. Beautiful model and great photography skill 💜.”

Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

“Danggggg!!!! He did an incredible job!!! And I’m sure it was so touching being able to see how He sees you ❤️❤️,” noted another commenter.

Kara and Guillermo were featured on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance and are currently expecting their first child together.

The couple still has a few weeks left before they are set to welcome their bundle of joy into the world and they have decided to keep the gender a surprise until birth.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.