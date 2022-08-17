90 Day Fiance: Kara Bass shows off baby bump in crop top, thanks viewers for their love and support

Kara’s baby bump took center stage in a stringy, white crop top. Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

90 Day Fiance newcomer Kara Bass’ growing baby bump took center stage as she thanked her fans for support following news of her pregnancy.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Kara confirmed her pregnancy following part one of 90 Day Fiance: The Couples Tell All.

During the first half of the Tell All, host Shaun Robinson revealed that for the first time in franchise history, two couples on stage were expecting babies.

In addition to Season 9 couple Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes, viewers learned that Kara and her husband, Guillermo Rojer, are also expecting their first child together.

Since the news of her pregnancy broke, Kara took to Instagram to show off her bare baby bump in a white crop top.

Kara’s husband, Guillermo joined her to record a video on Instagram, which she captioned, “We can’t thank everyone enough for the immense love and support shown to us since announcing our pregnancy! We are so grateful and relieved to finally be able to share it with you!! 🙏🏼✨”

Kara Bass confirms pregnancy and bares baby bump in white crop top

Kara and Guillermo sat next to each other to record the Instagram Reel and, after introducing themselves, cheerfully exclaimed in sync, “We’re pregnant!”

Guillermo, clearly excited to become a father, rubbed Kara’s belly as he told her fans, “Well, we are very, very excited to share this news with you guys. It makes me feel so good.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Next, Kara added, “It’s something we’re super excited about, and it happened very fast after we got married. But we’re super excited, and we’re due at the end of November. [Guillermo’s] birthday is actually December 2, so it could actually be Guillermo’s birthday baby.”

The Virginia native donned an adorable, white crop top with a plunging V-neck that tied in the middle, letting her growing baby bump take center stage in the video. She accessorized her look with white chandelier earrings and a delicate gold chain, wearing her newly lightened blonde locks up and parted in the middle with some curls left loose to frame her face.

Kara thanks 90 Day Fiance viewers for their support

Kara continued, noting that she and Guillermo have chosen to be surprised by their baby’s gender and thanked her 94,700 Instagram followers for their support.

“We’re very excited, and thanks for being a part of our journey!” the petite beauty told her followers.

Kara and Guillermo tied the knot this season, despite Guillermo questioning Kara’s behavior just one day ahead of their nuptials. As she did when confirming her pregnancy, Kara thanked her followers for their support surrounding her and Guillermo’s wedding day in another Instagram post.

She told her fans, “I feel so incredibly grateful for the support of everyone around us and the people who helped us to where we are today. We wouldn’t be who we are without you!”

Part two of 90 Day Fiance: The Couples Tell All airs on Sunday, August 21 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.