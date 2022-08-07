90 Day Fiance: Kara Bass shares appreciation post for husband Guillermo Rojer

Kara Bass shares what she loves most about her husband, Guillermo Rojer. Pic credit: TLC

Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer have become one of the most talked about couples from the current season of 90 Day Fiance.

The two met in the Dominican Republic where they instantly felt they had a strong connection. Before long, they were engaged and making plans for Guillermo to join Kara in America.

Although their whirlwind romance was exciting for them, they recognized there were some issues they needed to address before getting married.

Kara, who is six years older than Guillermo, worried about his maturity level, and often questioned if he was truly ready to settle down. Guillermo also had hesitations about leaving his life and starting over in a new country.

Despite their reservations, the couple went through with their engagement, and got married in a small ceremony in Kara’s hometown.

As the newlyweds are adjusting to being husband and wife, Kara took time out to openly praise her husband and show how much she appreciates him.

Kara Bass says the best word to describe Guillermo Rojer is ‘kind’

Kara shared a video on her Instagram account sending a sweet message to her husband, Guillermo.

The video shows a short clip of Guillermo smiling as the two spend time together. A voiceover in the video can be heard saying, “In my opinion, he is the nicest person in the history of the universe.”

Kara expands on her feelings towards her husband in her caption. She wrote, “And I love him so very much. When people ask me to describe him the first word that comes to mind is kind and he is so genuinely that way.”

Kara has complimented Guillermo often for his calm demeanor and mild temperament. She’s admitted she can be a lot to handle and praises him for his gentleness towards her.

Guillermo Rojer wants to have a large family with Kara Bass

One of the things Kara and Guillermo disagree on is their plans for a family. While Kara wants to take the time to enjoy being married for a while before having kids, Guillermo would like to start a family as soon as possible.

He also added he would love to have a family the size of a soccer team – which would be 11 kids!

Not only is Kara not on board with having that many babies, but she thinks they should take their time before making decisions about expanding their family.

Although he is young, Guillermo believes he is ready to be a dad and raise kids with Kara. While she is not ready for that step, Kara is happy that Guillermo can envision a long life with her.

90 Day Fiance airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.