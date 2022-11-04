90 Day Fiance: Kara Bass in leggings and sweatshirt dancing at 8 months pregnant

Kara Bass dances in her living room in a stylish outfit. Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

Kara Bass is now eight months pregnant, so it won’t be much longer until her baby girl or boy arrives. However, the 90 Day Fiance star is keeping herself active by dancing the days away.

Kara posted a video showing off her best dance moves while clad in a comfortable yet stylish outfit.

The pregnant mama wore pink lipstick to match her outfit and had her sleek bob styled in a side part.

She wore black leggings and white sneakers along with a pink sweater as she turned on the hit song, Made You Look by Meghan Trainor, while she bopped to the music in her living room.

“Made you look 😜💕 dancing my way through 8 months of pregnancy. Will I have this baby in November or December?!” noted Kara in her caption.

She got lots of compliments for her dancing, and her followers also made their guesses as to when her baby would arrive.

90 Day Fiance viewers applaud Kara Bass’ dance skills

The 90 Day Fiance star got many responses from her Instagram followers when she asked them to guess when her baby would arrive.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I think this baby will come November 🥰. Your little Sagittarius ♐️ baby just like your hubby!!” responded one commenter.

“December 2nd and I’m guessing girl.” added someone else.

One Instagram user got even more specific and wrote, “December 7th wee hours of the morning❤️.”

People also commented on Kara’s dancing and gave her rave reviews for her energetic moves at eight months pregnant.

Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

“You look amazing and have so much energy. Almost ready for your little Turkey baby,” noted one person.

“Great dancing and seems like so much fun, I think the baby comes a few days after the due date,” stated someone else.

Kara Bass stuns in a yellow crop jacket with her pup

The 90 Day Fiance star posted another video on Instagram, and this time, she included her adorable pup, Chiqui.

Kara looked glamorous in the clip as she sported bright red lips and gold dangly earrings.

She wore a yellow cropped jeans jacket and a pair of sunglasses while Chiqui sat on the couch wagging his little tail.

Kara mimed the words to Chiqui, “But you know what? I’m coming back for you baby. I’m coming back for you,”– a portion of Carly Rae Jepsen’s song, The Loneliest Time.

“Literally me to Chiqui mama every-time I leave the house 😅🐕,” noted Kara in her Instagram post.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.