90 Day Fiance: Kara Bass enjoys sweet treats at 34 weeks pregnant

At 34 weeks pregnant, Kara Bass’ cravings have kicked in. The 90 Day Fiance star had a recent urge for brownies, and she didn’t hesitate to enjoy a slice of the sweet treat followed by a refreshing glass of lemonade.

Kara shared a video on social media clad in pajama pants, an oversized shirt, and fluffy slippers as she happily chowed down on the late-night snack.

“Rewarding myself with a brownie for doing the bare minimum cause I’m pregnant af,” wrote Kara in her post.

She also used the viral TikTok clip, Today Drained Me, from The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Marlo Hampton in the video as she sat around the table– looking quite exhausted with her growing baby bump.

The soon-to-be mom is expecting her first child with her husband, Guillermo Rojer after they tied the knot on the show last season.

Now in her third trimester, it won’t be long before little Rojer makes his or her debut, but the expecting parents have decided to keep the gender a surprise until the little one arrives.

The pregnant 90 Day Fiance star shared the video on Instagram as she happily enjoyed the sweet treat.

“It really is like that some days but I’m gonna enjoy every bit of it, 😅 #3rdtrimester #pregnant #34weekspregnant #90dayfiance,” said Kara in her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARA BASS (@karaleona) The 29-year-old got plenty of support from other moms who understand the plight of pregnancy cravings and they let it be known that she totally deserves to treat herself.

“Hell yesssss! Eat all the brownies Mama, 10000000% worth it but growing a human isn’t easy 😨,” said one commenter.

“kara: literally growing a human being with her own body ‘this is the bare minimum’ what 😂 have the brownie girl lol,” added someone else.

One person wrote, “Everyday activities are hard work when pregnant!!! 😂 you enjoy that brownie!! Shaving legs while pregnant could be an Olympic sport lmao.”

Kara Bass wears a fitted midi dress for her baby shower

The 90 Day Fiance star also had a special event over the weekend, her shower for baby Rojer. Kara hasn’t officially posted photos from the event but she shared some images on her Instagram Story and fans got a peek at her baby shower outfit.

The pregnant mama showed off her cute textured bob and glam makeup in the post. She wore a body-hugging green dress with long sleeves and a high neck that showed off her baby bump.

Kara added a pop of color with orange mules as she snapped a photo with her friend who rubbed her pregnant belly.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7 on TLC and Discovery+.