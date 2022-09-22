90 Day Fiance: Kara Bass debuts darker hair, says being blonde was ‘fun while it lasted’

Kara proved to her fans that she looks gorgeous no matter her hair color. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Kara Bass showed off a darker new do after having fun as a blonde.

When 90 Day Fiance viewers met the always stylish Kara during Season 9 of the flagship series, she was sporting a reddish chin-length bob.

Since her time on the show has ended, Kara has tried several different looks, opting for extensions at one point and, most recently, going blonde for the summer.

Now that fall is officially here, Kara took to social media to share her latest look, a darker color to transition her look from summer to autumn.

Kara first took to her Instagram Stories, where she recorded a video from her car, explaining that she was on the way to the hair salon.

The Virginia native told her followers that it was “hair day,” and although she loved being a blonde, she wanted something that involved less upkeep, especially as her pregnancy progresses.

90 Day Fiance star Kara Bass ditches blonde hair for darker autumn hue

“It was fun while it lasted, and so, dark hair is making a return,” Kara said of ditching her blonde locks for a darker color. In her next slide, she shared a photo of herself getting her hair washed in the shampoo bowl, which she jokingly captioned, “Hot.”

Next, Kara posed while enjoying a drink as she showed off her new hair for the camera before making a post on her Instagram, which she captioned, “Bringing the blonde back to match my natural ✨ I wanted to not have to worry about hair maintenance with the coming of little baby. Shout out to @beautybyburruss for always getting me right.”

Set to a remix version of the song Mr. Sandman, Kara posed in the video, showing her original blonde look followed by her new, darker auburn-hued color, proving that she pulls off red hair flawlessly.

In June, Kara opted to remove her long extensions, taking her hair back to her signature chin-length bob as she told her fans that “times [were] changing.”

A month later, Kara “spiced things up” by going blonde, once again showing her fans that she can pull off any hair color and look gorgeous.

Kara and husband Guillermo Rojer expecting first baby in late November

Kara and her Venezuelan-born husband, Guillermo Rojer, are expecting their first child in late November. 90 Day Fiance: The Couples Tell All host Shaun Robinson revealed the news, noting it was the first time ever that two couples on stage were expecting at the same time.

Kara and Guillermo’s Season 9 castmates, Thais Ramone and her husband Patrick Mendes, are also expecting their first child in November.

