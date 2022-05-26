90 Day Fiance: Kalani’s sister Kolini proves that orange is her color in sexy lingerie

Kolini Faagata shared a lingerie picture with 90 Day Fiance fans that proved orange is her color. Pic credit: TLC

Kolini Faagata, the sister of 90 Day Fiance star Kalani Faagata, wowed fans on social media in an orange lingerie piece as part of her partnership with SavageXFenty.

Kolini, who describes herself on Instagram as “that fun aunt that travels,” wore the orange romper in a bathtub setting that incorporated a sexy pose.

90 Day viewers have seen Kolini since Kalani first appeared within the franchise with her now-husband Asuelu on Season 6 of the flagship series in 2018.

Fans know that Kolini is very present in her sister’s life and is quick to offer advice on sensitive or hot button issues to support her sister.

Kolini Faagata modeled a sexy orange romper for 90 Day Fiance fans

Kolini, who appears to support herself through OnlyFans, promotions, and 90 Day Fiance, proved that orange is her color in a recent lingerie post.

In the photo styled in a bathroom setting, Kolini posed in a bathtub with her eyes closed and head turned to the side as she wore a body-hugging orange romper.

The post had a cheeky caption from Kolini that read, “[Insert orange joke here].”

Kolini has posted a bevy of sexy photos in different skimpy outfits to promote SavageXFenty. Kalani also has a promotional deal with the company and has shared sultry images.

In previous responses to 90 Day Fiance fans, Kolini has said that her family does not mind that she does OnlyFans and that they are supportive.

Kolini Faagata recently shared that she and Asuelu Pulaa are not on good terms

Kolini’s relationship with her brother-in-law Asuelu has always been rocky, with Kolini telling Asuelu like it is and Asuelu not wanting any part of Kolini’s input.

They have had a meeting of the minds several times, but their truce has always been short-lived since Kalani continues to vocalize her and Asuelu’s ongoing problems.

When Kolini was doing a recent Q&A with 90 Day fans on Instagram, she fielded one question about how her relationship with Asuelu was at that time.

In her answer, she let her followers know that she was blocked by Asuelu and told fans that was indicative of their relationship.

Kalani has always tried to make peace between Asuelu and Kolini but has largely been unsuccessful since she tends to want the advice and help of her sister.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.