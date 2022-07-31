90 Day Fiance: Kalani Faagata wears tie-dye crop top in cute video with sister Kolini

Kalani Faagata shares a fun video with her sister, Kolini. Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

Kalani Faagata, who rose to fame during Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance, is having fun with her sister Kolini on social media.

Kolini became popular with many viewers after sharing her stern and loving advice with her big sister concerning her relationship with Asuelu Pulaa.

Kalani and Asuelu met when she took a trip to Samoa. He was an employee at the resort she was staying at, and the two connected immediately.

While on vacation, Kalani got pregnant with the couple’s first child. Kolini tried to support her sister since Asuelu could not be with Kalani during her pregnancy. However, after feeling that he wasn’t doing enough to support his child, Kolini grew ill feelings toward her future brother-in-law.

Kolini has remained supportive of Kalani and her decisions. Their tight bond has been seen on multiple seasons of 90 Day Fiance and Pillow Talk.

On social media, they continue to show the world how much they always have each other’s backs and enjoy spending time with one another.

Kalani Faagata jokes about how close she is to her sister

In a fun video she posted on Instagram, Kalani poked fun at how she and Kolini are always together.

In the video, Kalani is wearing a blue, tie-dye crop top that she ties in the front. She paired it with a black cardigan and styled her hair in two pigtails on the top of her head.

At the start, Kalani simply stands still, glancing at the camera. She added a text to the video saying, “You’re not one of those girls that takes her sister everywhere, right?”

As the beat of the song playing drops, she does a cute dance while turning sideways to reveal that Kolini is hiding under her cardigan. At the same time, a new text line appears on the video saying, “Yes TF I Am.”

She also added an additional caption to her post, saying, “I take my babushka everywhere.”

The sisters can be seen laughing and having fun as they recorded the video. The post is a lighthearted joke about how close they are and how they are frequently seen together.

Are Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa still together?

For months, there have been rumors that Kalani and Asuelu might have ended their relationship. Kalani has not shared any recent posts on social media with Asuelu, and fans have noticed his absence during their family outings and vacations.

The two have struggled in their relationship for a long time, and things only got harder after their second son was born. They argued about finances and sharing household responsibilities.

Asuelu has admitted that he does not feel like a good dad to his boys. This only fueled the rumors that the couple may have called it quits. Neither of them has confirmed anything, leaving room for speculation that they may appear in a new season of a 90 Day Fiance spinoff show.

