90 Day Fiance: Kalani Faagata stuns her fans in aqua blue Savage X Fenty lingerie

90 Day Fiance star Kalani Faagata is the latest Savage X Fenty brand ambassador. Pic credit: TLC

Kalani Faagata rose to fame during Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance, when she shared the details of her whirlwind romance with her now husband, Asuelu. The two met while she was on vacation in Samoa, and quickly fell in love.

Since then, Kalani has been part of multiple business ventures, including becoming the latest ambassador for Savage X Fenty. The lingerie brand is the brainchild of superstar Rihanna, and has a goal of helping all body types feel comfortable in their skin.

The Pillow Talk star broke the news on her Instagram account with a collection of photos. The news was surprising to her followers, but they immediately embraced her new venture.

Kalani Faagata stuns in aqua blue lingerie

In a recent post on Instagram, Kalani revealed a new photo modeling a two-piece lingerie set. She posed in an aqua blue bra and sheer panties in a picture featuring her signature long black hair.

Kalani also wore a gray robe hanging low around her arms as well. The star stood with her eyes closed for the shot. She kept her makeup simple with smokey eyeshadow and a nude lipstick.

The look is different from Kalani’s normal style, as she has been known to dress more modestly on the show. She has commented on feeling insecure about her body at times, especially after giving birth. It appears she is now embracing her body and making more of an effort to show it off.

Fans flood Kalani Faagata’s comments with compliments

After posting the picture, fans quickly flooded the comments section with compliments and praises for Kalani’s look.

Fans continued to show their support in the comments, telling Kalani that she looks “incredibly beautiful” and “You go girl!”

In addition to being complimented for showing off her curves, Kalani also received praise for how she looks in the color blue. Fans couldn’t get enough of seeing her in this hue and were eager to express their thoughts.

Kalani was showered with compliments on her post and received support from fans, her sister, and her husband, Asuelu.

The couple have overcome some of their rockier moments on the show. The pair even considered divorcing at one point, which would have put Asuelu at risk of returning to Samoa.

Through counseling, the two learned to improve their communication, and decided to stay married and continue working on their relationship. Now, the couple is raising two children together, and continue to share their ups and downs with fans.

In addition to being regulars on Pillow Talk, the two will also appear in Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries premiering later this month.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.