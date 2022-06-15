90 Day Fiance: Kalani Faagata speaks on her ‘worth’ and slams criticism of her lingerie posts

Kalani Faagata slammed 90 Day Fiance critics who have chastised her for her lingerie photos. Pic credit: TLC

Kalani Faagata has been vocal with 90 Day Fiance fans about her disdain for religion, especially the Mormon faith she grew up in.

She has said that she wants to raise her two sons with Asuelu Pulaa without religion to make their own choices.

Within the same topic of religion, Kalani made a brazen post through her Instagram stories in response to the backlash she has been receiving about her recent lingerie photos.

She detailed her self-worth and slammed critics who have judged her within a religious context.

Kalani, and her sister Kolini, recently teamed up with SavageXFenty, and they have individually been sharing sexy photos on their social media pages.

Kalani Faagata speaks on her self-worth amid backlash from 90 Day Fiance critics

Kalani used her Instagram stories to speak out against 90 Day Fiance critics and make a statement about her self-worth amid reprisal from religious people.

She began, “To the religious people who’ve written that I don’t know my worth because of the photos I post for my lingerie partnership:”

Kalani then described, “In church, my worth was always tied to my body and what it could do for men. My virginity was a gift for my husband, not myself. my body needed to be covered to help men not sin. After marriage my body was reserved for a husband’s need and eyes only.”

She continued, “I know that many of you were taught the same because you always mention my worth in relation to men, ie: how my dad, sons, or Asuelu would feel about the photos.”

The post finished with Kalani pressing, “My worth is not measured by men. My worth is not washed away when I’m ‘immodest.’ My worth is determined by me. What I choose to do with my body doesn’t diminish that. I know my worth, do you know yours?”

Kalani took a stand against her haters. Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

Kalani Faagata’s lingerie photos have received a lot of praise

Although Kalani seems to be focusing on the negative reactions she has gotten to her lingerie photos, there are many 90 Day fans and Kalani supporters who have been in her comments with praise.

She has been commended for her sexiness, bravery, and branching into business partnerships.

Kalani’s confidence has been inspiring to some of her fanbase who land in the comments of her posts.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c and Discovery+.