90 Day Fiance: Kalani Faagata received ‘incredibly kind comments’ after posing in Savage X Fenty lingerie

90 Day Fiance star Kalani Faagata is “beyond grateful” for the support she has received after modeling lingerie from the Savage X Fenty line.

Kalani recently stepped out of her comfort zone when she shared a series of racy photos as she modeled lingerie from Rhianna’s line, Savage X Fenty.

90 Day Fiance star Kalani Faagata announces she’s a Savage X Fenty ambassador

The California native is now an ambassador for the lingerie line, as Monsters & Critics previously reported.

Kalani’s sexy Instagram post, which she captioned, “Surprise 🍾💜 @savagexfenty #SavageXAmbassador,” garnered nearly 90,000 likes and over 3,500 comments from her fans who gushed over how fierce she looked.

Kalani modeled another assortment of beautifully-colored bras from the Savage X Fenty line later in her Instagram Stories.

Now, the 33-year-old mom of two is showing her gratitude to her fans for their support.

Kalani took to her Instagram Stories hours after posting her lingerie pics and thanked her fans.

She included another selfie – sporting the same green Savage X Fenty hooded onesie and plum-colored bra and panty set from her original post – and included a gif of red lips that read, “grl pwr.”

“Thank you all for the incredibly kind comments! 😭💕,” Kalani told her fans. “You all have been by my side, loudly rooting for me, for the past few years and I’m beyond grateful. I hope that someone makes you all feel as special as you’ve made me feel.”

“Cheers to the sisterhood we’ve created — may we continue to support and celebrate each other until our time of celebration comes! Love, Lani 🥂🎉”

During Kalani’s time on 90 Day Fiance, she and her husband Asuelu disagreed and argued often. Asuelu’s family played a big role in his and Kalani’s disagreements.

Asuelu’s family, particularly his sister Tammy, felt that he should be giving more money to his mom. Kalani didn’t agree, which caused conflict between Asuelu, his sister, and his mom.

Kalani even talked to her dad Low at one point about the possibility of divorcing Asuelu, which he didn’t agree with. 90 Day Fiance fans voted and decided that between Kalani and Asuelu and another 90 Day Fiance couple, Chantel and Pedro, that Kalani and Asuelu are the couple most likely to split.

Kalani and Asuelu share two sons, Oliver and Kennedy, and currently live in Utah.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.