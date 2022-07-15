90 Day Fiance: Kalani Faagata is ‘shining bright’ in lacy neon lingerie 

90 Day Fiance star Kalani Faagata wears bright neon lingerie. Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Kalani Faagata proudly displayed her curves in a neon orange bra and underwear set by Savage X Fenty.

Kalani announced an ambassadorship with Rihanna’s lingerie brand last March and has done her part to promote the line through her social media. She often posts photos in the sultry undergarments and writes inspirational messages to accompany the pictures. The reality star, who shares sons Oliver and Kennedy with her husband Asuelu Pula, likely earns a fair amount for her promotion posts.

Her latest message encouraged her followers to “shine bright” as she stressed the importance of body acceptance.

Kalani proudly displayed her luscious, long tresses in a side part with natural loose waves cascading down her body.

Kalani’s latest lingerie photos featured a neon orange bra with lace stitching and a hint of neon pink.

She shared the photos with her 804k Instagram followers, who left her likes and comments.

Kalani looked gorgeous in an orange lace bra set that highlighted her enviable curves. The photo featured Kalani from the hips up, offering just a peek of her bottoms.

Kalani wore an over-sized yellow shirt with white buttons over the lingerie set. She left the shirt completely open to reveal her bra and tan lines. Kalani wore orange and pink underwear, with an orange elastic waistband.

She pouted her pink-painted lips slightly as she posed for the camera in front of a white background.

She wrote in the caption, “Shine bright 💛🧡💖✨ @savagexfenty #savagexambassador.”

Kalani rocked her signature smoky-eye makeup and featured a natural glow. She received more than 7k likes for the post.

Kalani Faagata thanks fans for encouragement after lingerie posts

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Kalani thanked fans for their supportive ways after her first round of lingeries photos. She said, “Thank you all for the incredibly kind comments! 😭💕.”

Kalani indicated that the response to her Savage X Fenty photos was overwhelmingly positive, and she appreciated the love.

She continued, “You all have been by my side, loudly rooting for me, for the past few years and I’m beyond grateful. I hope that someone makes you all feel as special as you’ve made me feel. Cheers to the sisterhood we’ve created — may we continue to support and celebrate each other until our time of celebration comes! Love, Lani.”

