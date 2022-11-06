90 Day Fiance: Kalani Faagata is moving to California but where’s husband Asuelu?

Kalani is moving out of Utah while her estranged husband Asuelu’s whereabouts are questioned. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Kalani Faagata is ready to start a new life in California with her kids, but is her husband, Asuelu Pulaa, joining her?

Kalani and Asuelu made their debut on 90 Day Fiance during Season 6. Their marital troubles played out on TLC, and viewers watched them struggle to assimilate into each other’s cultural and age differences while raising two young sons.

Recently, Kalani announced that the Utah home that she and Asuelu shared was on the market and that she was desperate to leave The Beehive State behind for sunny California to be closer to her family.

However, rumors have surrounded Kalani and Asuelu regarding the state of their marriage, with many 90 Day Fiance fans speculating they’ve gone their separate ways.

Last month, Kalani told her followers that she was moving in just two weeks but hadn’t yet found a place to call home. She urgently reached out for help in her Instagram Stories, asking her followers if they knew of any homes that would be suitable for her.

However, amid her move, Asuelu has been MIA other than taking to TikTok to share that he was making some moves of his own.

What is the status of 90 Day Fiance couple Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa’s marriage?

Last month, Asuelu told his followers that he was off to his native country of Samoa to visit his family.

“I flew by myself to surprise my family esp… my dad almost 5 years since im away from my Homeland so excited to be back missed my family back home,” he captioned his video.

Most of Asuelu’s recent TikToks haven’t included Kalani or their sons, Oliver and Kennedy.

Kalani is moving to California amid Asuelu divorce speculation

The Utah home that Kalani and Asuelu shared with their sons is currently listed for sale, as reported by In Touch. The home boasts five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and sits at the end of a cul-de-sac “with majestic mountain and red rock views,” per the listing.

It was originally listed for $589,000 in May 2022 before the price was lowered three times. In August 12, the listing price dropped to $499,999.

Kalani teased in March that there were “lots of changes” coming for them in the upcoming months that she hoped would make everyone happier. In May, during an IG Q&A, Kalani told her followers that she would explain whether or not she was still with Asuelu after getting lots of questions from her fans and followers.

However, that never happened, leaving 90 Day Fiance fans still wondering about the state of their marriage.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.