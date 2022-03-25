90 Day Fiance: Kalani Faagata is ‘learning to love herself’ as she stuns in two-piece lingerie 

Kalani Faagata shares new lingerie pictures. Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Kalani Faagata preached body positivity in her newest lingerie pictures.

The 90 Day Fiance star announced she was an ambassador for Savage x Fenty back in February. The post received compliments and words of encouragement from coworkers and fans.

Kalani posted gorgeous lingerie pictures in an aqua blue lingerie set earlier this month. The blue lingerie photos were also part of her ambassador work with Savage x Fenty.

The 33-year-old mother of two continued her body confidence journey with her latest lingerie pictures.

90 Day Fiance star Kalani Faagata is body positive in a new post

TLC star Kalani Faagata shared two new lingerie pictures from her ambassadorship with Savage x Fenty. She smiled in the latest pictures and expressed a desire for self-acceptance.

Kalani’s long black hair fell to the side, and she pouted for the camera. She wears a navy blue bra and panties set from Savage x Fenty. She tagged Savage x Fenty in the picture. Her lips were bright red, and she wore silver hoop earrings.

She wore a blue hood that matched her navy lingerie set in the second photo. She opened her mouth and reached for the camera in the playful shots.

She wrote for the caption, “Learning to love me @savagexfenty#savagexambassador.”

The picture received love from family and fans.

Kalani’s sister Kolini showed some love in the comments. She wrote, “(Indi)gooooooo ‘head nowww.”

Many fans expressed how gorgeous Kalani was in the photos.

One fan wrote, “Wow you are absolutely gorgeous.”

Another commenter said, “I’ve always thought you were absolutely gorgeous.”

Kalani’s pictures have been popular with Instagram followers.

Kalani is an ambassador for Savage x Fenty

Kalani is one of many ambassadors for Rihanna’s lingerie line Savage x Fenty. Kalani shared the news about her new partnership with Savage x Fenty, with some lingerie pictures that she posted on Instagram.

She wore a maroon lingerie set in the beautiful pictures.

Savage x Fenty strives to show women of different body types in lingerie promotions.

As reported on Monsters and Critics, Kalani previously thanked fans for their support. She said, “Thank you all for the incredibly kind comments. You all have been by my side, loudly rooting for me, for the past few years and I’m beyond grateful. I hope that someone makes you all feel as special as you’ve made me feel.”

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.