90 Day Fiance: Kalani Faagata enjoys day out with her boys, gets support for being a good mom

90 Day Fiance star Kalani Faagata received support from her fans after sharing footage from a recent outing with her sons.

The reality TV star and mom of two — she shares sons Oliver and Kennedy with Asuelu Pulaa — recently took her boys out for a day of fun.

Kalani Faagata says her younger self would be ‘proud’ of the childhood she’s giving her sons

Kalani, 33, shared a carousel post to her Instagram, which she captioned, “7-year-old me would be proud of the childhood I’m giving them 🥰💗”

In the first pic in her post, Kalani posed with her eldest son Oliver as they rode high on an amusement park ride. A swipe right showed Oliver’s little brother, Kennedy, on a ride, all smiles for the fun moment with his brother.

Oliver cheesed big time for the camera in another shot as he drove a car on the track. The brothers posed side by side for a nighttime shot, little Kennedy sticking out his tongue for the adorable snap and Oliver giving a big smile to the lens.

More photos showed the boys playing on beachfront playground equipment and having fun in front of the sea.

90 Day Fiance fans support Kalani for being a good mom

Kalani’s fans took to the comments section, where they praised her parenting efforts. One fan told her, “You’re the mama we all deserved.” Kalani was moved by the comment and replied, “that immediately made me cry. Thank you for that.”

Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

“The boys are so cute! You are a wonderful mom!” read another comment from one of Kalani’s supporters. Kalani showed her gratitude in her response which read, “thank you, Andrea.”

Another one of Kalani’s followers told her, “You make all momma’s proud!”

Kalani recently opened up to her fans about her choice to abstain from raising her sons with religion as part of their upbringing. She cited her own negative experiences as a child for her decision in the matter.

“I want to let them be kids and not experience the same guilt/shame as I did for just existing,” Kalani told her fans. “When they’re old enough to make logical decisions, I will happily support them in whatever they choose to believe.”

Since her time on 90 Day Fiance has ended, aside from participating in several spinoff shows, Kalani has stayed focused on raising her boys. However, her marriage to Asuelu has been in question and 90 Day Fiance fans have wondered for months whether they’re still together or if they’ve gone their separate ways.

