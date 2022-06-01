90 Day Fiance: Juliana Custodio writes a sweet note for her baby boy as his arrival draws near

Juliana Custodio’s delivery date is getting closer. Pic credit: Julianacustodio/YouTube

Pregnant 90 Day Fiance alum Juliana Custodio is more than ready to meet her baby and she just wrote him a sweet note as a tribute. The expectant mom is set to give birth in one month and she’s counting down the days.

Juliana is expecting her first child with her fiance Ben Obscura following a messy split from ex-husband Michael Jessen.

The pair will have their hands full once the baby arrives but at some point, they will make time to tie the knot. For now, however, Juliana is just excited to meet her son and she wrote a lovely note for the “new love of her life” on social media.

Juliana Custodio writes a message for her baby boy

The 90 Day Fiance star shared a photo of her growing baby bump on Instagram as her delivery date draws near.

The post also included her fiance Ben Obscura who held up a photo of the sonogram while Juliana held a tape measure around her belly.

Juliana lovingly stared at Ben and he had a huge smile on his face while posing for her photo. In the caption, the 23-year-old model also wrote some heartwarming words for her baby boy.

“To the new love of my life, my baby boy, I have always wanted you for as long as I can remember,” she wrote. “The timing had to be right, and I can say with confidence that I am ready to be your guide, your protector, and your best friend.”

Juliana noted in her post that as time passes she has been “learning what the role of being a good parent actually means.”

“I already care about you a lot, especially about your well-being and development,” she added. “I would do anything for you, be anything for you and sacrifice anything for you!”

Juliana Custodio reveals how she wants to raise her baby boy

The 90 Day Fiance star continued to express her dreams for her baby boy and admitted that she has great expectations of herself and her fiance Ben to be good parents.

“I don’t want to disappoint you,” confessed Juliana. “I want to raise you as your father treats me; to be kind, caring, patient, thoughtful, and to be the best version of yourself.”

As she continued to express her thoughts, Juliana made it clear that she will always be there for her son.

“You will be supported and loved through every moment in your life,” she noted. “Sharing you with the world is the most precious gift I could have ever possibly received.”

“Mommy and daddy can’t wait to meet you! one month to go,” added Juliana.

