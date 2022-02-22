90 Day Fiance: Juliana Custodio shows off bikini body, admits she ‘always had low self-esteem’

Former 90 Day Fiance star Juliana Custodio says she planned her pregnancy with her new man. Pic credit: TLC

Pregnant Juliana Custodio shared a throwback video flaunting her bikini body and got candid about self-confidence.

The 90 Day Fiance star Juliana Custodio filed for divorce from her estranged husband Michael Jessen on Valentine’s Day.

Her former husband, Michael Jessen, has been sharing details about their tumultuous split. He has called her a gold digger and accused her of having an affair in a new interview.

The former couple announced their split in October and have lived separate lives since. Juliana shocked 90 Day Fiance viewers when she announced she is expecting her first child with her new boyfriend, Ben Obscura.

Juliana and Michael starred in Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance in 2019.

Juliana Custodio shares bikini video, admits to low self-esteem

The former 90 Day Fiance star has shared her pregnancy journey and new romance with her Instagram followers.

This time the 26-year-old posted a video dancing in a black bikini and opened up about her self-confidence.

In the caption of the video, the Brazilian reality TV star wrote the following:

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

“3 Days before my birthday last year September 2✨I was concerned for posting bikini pictures because of all the horrible comments I get, since I was on the show and what made me sad 80% of the comments are from women,” she wrote, continuing:

“I always had low self esteem, Having a baby now is making me realize how amazing women are, and that we should love ourselves no matter what❤️✨.”

Juliana Custodio gushes over her baby daddy

As her former husband, Michael Jessen, continues to blast his ex, Custodio has been sharing romantic snaps with her new man.

Last month, the former TLC star revealed how much she appreciates her new relationship in a lengthy Instagram post.

“Here’s a picture of us in love enjoying our life. I couldn’t be happier with anyone else but you. You are so devoted to our little family, you work so hard to support us, not only financially but emotionally,” she wrote on an Instagram post featuring two photos of the couple.

She calls Obscura her “my partner in crime, my future,” in the lengthy post, praising him twice for his financial and emotional support during her pregnancy.

The Brazilian model also hints at marrying him in the future, writing: “Since we got pregnant you became a real father and an amazing future husband. I couldn’t ask for anything different.”

On February 13, Juliana Custodio announced that she has a baby boy on the way.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.