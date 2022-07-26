90 Day Fiance: Juliana Custodio opens up about being a new mom

Juliana Custodio opens up about being a new mom. Pic credit: TLC

Juliana Custodio is officially a mom after giving birth to her son a few days ago. Mom and baby are at home doing fine, and Juliana is soaking up the moments with her newborn.

The 90 Day Fiance star has wanted to be a mother for a long time, and now that she has her baby, she understands the meaning of unconditional love.

Juliana opened up about motherhood in a Q&A on social media and shared with their followers what has changed about her life since giving birth.

On July 19, Juliana shared the news on Instagram that she had given birth to her son Benjamin James Louis Custodio earlier that morning.

Juliana also expressed her love for him and shared a sweet note for her fiance Ben Obscura. Since then, the 23-year-old has returned home and is slowly settling into motherhood.

She recently opened up her Instagram for questions, and people wanted to know how she’s been healing since giving birth, along with queries about breastfeeding.

The 90 Day Fiance star answered a slew of questions from her Instagram followers, many of whom were curious about the new mom’s life since giving birth.

One person asked how she’s been healing after giving birth a few days ago without an epidural.

In her response, Juliana admitted that she’s still in pain but is in the process of healing. “I can only imagine how hard the recovery [is] for the mommy who’s had a c-section,” she added.

Persons also wanted to know about breastfeeding, and Juliana noted that she’s doing that and will continue until baby Benjamin is “at least two years old.”

She also shared an important breastfeeding tip for other new moms and noted that drinking plenty of water and certain foods can help to produce milk.

“Water is definitely the key. Drink plenty of water guys,” she advised.

Juliana Custodio talks about unconditional love for baby Benjamin

The 90 Day Fiance star answered a few more questions from her social media followers.

“What has changed for you from pregnancy to giving birth. What is different? Questioned one Instagram user.

“The unconditional love, the way your baby looks at you, I can’t describe [it],” responded Juliana. “My family is everything. I do anything for them.”

Someone else asked the former TLC cast member, “What is something that you find hardest being a first-time mom?”

“When he cries and you don’t know what to do or what he wants,” admitted Juliana.

