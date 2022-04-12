90 Day Fiance: Juliana Custodio jokes about her food habits during pregnancy

Juliana Custodio made a joke to 90 Day Fiance fans about her pregnant eating habits. Pic credit: TLC

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance star Juliana Custodio has loved sharing different details about her pregnancy with fans on social media, and she recently made a joke about her eating habits.

Julia acted like herself in an Instagram video, seeing “another pregnant [woman] eating unhealthy food.”

Her reaction of taking food offered from that other pregnant woman and eating it was then played out.

The 23-year-old Brazilian model got pregnant and was in a new relationship just one month after breaking up with her 90 Day Fiance husband, Michael Jessen.

Since then, she has been all over Instagram, showing off her new relationship and growing baby bump.

She has shared her dog’s reaction to her belly, how she takes care of her growing stomach, and has offered words of wisdom to 90 Day fans.

Juliana Custodio joked with 90 Day Fiance fans about her pregnancy eating habits

Juliana posted a short video on Instagram highlighting her pregnancy and eating habits.

In the video, she posed in a dress and stood angled to the side so a profile of her baby bump could be seen as she held it from the top and bottom.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Over the video, Juliana wrote, “When I see another pregnant [woman] eating unhealthy food:”

The video then showed Juliana looking at something as a voice-over said, “Oh my God, Jesus.”

Then another voice asked, “Do you like it?”

To which Juliana, with the voice-over, said, “Yes!” She then reached over off-camera and grabbed a piece of food that she ate on camera.

Juliana wrote, “Am I the only one?”

Juliana Custodio’s relationship with Ben Obscura was recently called into question

Juliana recently surprised 90 Day fans on Instagram when she did a Q&A and said she was not engaged. Viewers saw her January posts about her engagement, so it was questioned whether she and Ben broke up.

At the time, Juliana also unfollowed Ben.

Since then, she started following him again but did not address what happened in that whirlwind post that caused concern.

Juliana’s breakup with Michael got very messy and public, with both hurling damaging accusations at each other.

Most notably, Juliana said that she financially supported Michael, his kids, and his ex-wife throughout the pandemic.

Michael said that he and Juliana were trying to have a baby before she broke up with him and moved to another country.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance premieres Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.