90 Day Fiance: Juliana Custodio is happy to be modeling again weeks after giving birth

Juliana Custodio shared some return to modeling pics and talked about her exercise routine. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance star Juliana Custodio’s postpartum bounce-back game has been strong as she recently revealed that has returned to modeling.

Juliana gave birth to her son Benjamin just weeks ago, but has shown her body’s resiliency and her determination to get back to doing what she loves with modeling.

In a surprise for 90 Day fans, Juliana posted pictures of herself back to work and also answered a question about her post-birth exercise routine.

Juliana was very open and honest with 90 Day fans throughout her pregnancy and it looks like she wants to continue sharing her life postpartum.

The 24-year-old Brazilian model had previously shared concern over showing her son on social media due to the hate she has received from 90 Day critics.

90 Day Fiance viewers got familiar with Juliana when she was on Season 7 of the flagship show with her now ex-husband, Michael Jessen. Their marriage lasted less than two years and Juliana was pregnant, living in Germany, and had a new man within one month of their breakup.

Juliana shared pictures from her return to modeling

Juliana gave birth to Benjamin on July 19 and is back to work modeling.

Through her Instagram Stories, she shared two behind-the-scenes snaps of herself in a green two-piece suit set.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Pic credit: @julianacustodiooo/Instagram

She shared two other photos as well. One where was sitting in a chair and taking a mirror selfie in a beige outfit with a filled makeup table behind her.

In the caption of that post, Juliana wrote, “I’m so happy to be back.” The post was geotagged in Denmark.

In the other photo, Juliana wore a dark blue two-piece skirt and crop top set while holding a drink in a cup and bag with one hand.

Pic credit: @julianacustodiooo/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Juliana Custodio talked about exercise postpartum

Juliana did a Q&A with fans to accompany her return to modeling posts. In one comment, she was asked by a fan, “please recommend post birth exercise! you look so good.”

Pic credit: @julianacustodiooo/Instagram

To which Juliana replied, “Yeahhh, I’ll, I’m starting with lighter exercises and also to tone the stomach muscles, I always worked out, even before the baby, and I believe The body has muscles memory, that’s why I think I’ll be back in shape faster.”

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.