90 Day Fiance: Juliana Custodio hits back at Michael Jessen’s claims she’s trying to ‘bully’ him for a divorce

90 Day Fiance star Michael Jessen is still blasting his estranged wife, Juliana Custodio, and has accused her of bullying him into getting their divorce over with, but the model has since responded.

Michael has been doing a lot of talking over the past few weeks and has made it clear that he’s angry about how things ended between him and Juliana.

The expectant mom has moved on with her new boyfriend, Ben Obscura, as they’re expecting their first child together. Michael has been blasting them in interviews.

He recently spoke out about his pending divorce and made it known that he wants an apology from Juliana before he decides to settle things.

Michael Jessen says Juliana Custodio is trying to bully him for a divorce

The 90 Day Fiance star opened up about his pending divorce in a YouTube exclusive by You’re So Lazy.

Juliana officially filed the divorce papers to end her marriage to Michael on Valentine’s Day, but Michael has a few demands before he signs the papers.

In the video, Michael claimed the only time the model communicates with him “is when she’s trying to bully me for a divorce.”

Michael said he told Juliana that before the divorce can go forward, “You have to issue an apology, a retraction of these things, these statements you made. It’s done a lot of damage. It’s made me look even worse than I already did, given your behavior.”

Michael said another issue in their pending divorce is that Juliana has “admitted” to “adulterous activity.”

He noted that “adultery is technically illegal in Connecticut…” which is where Juliana filed the divorce paperwork, and “if it can be proven; if it’s fact then that changes everything.”

“We’re at an impasse,” added the TLC alum.

Juliana Custodio says Michael Jessen is ‘desperate for attention’

Meanwhile, Juliana spoke to Monsters and Critics exclusively, and here is what she had to say about Michael’s recent claims against her.

“To be honest he is just miserable and usually he tries to make everyone around him miserable too, he can’t be happy for anyone’s happiness. He tried to threaten me through text messages but I block him,” said the 90 Day Fiance star.

“He wanted a public apology and wanted me to clean his name, he tried to threaten me with [canceling my] green card,[but] I didn’t care,” continued Juliana. “He tried with other stuff too. Once he saw there was nothing he could do to control me again he went on social media with that passive-aggressive statement.”

“I told my side of [the] story and he got burned because [it] is true. I wouldn’t shut up and let [him] do it to me, now [it’s called] desperation. He is desperate for attention,” she added.

