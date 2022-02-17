90 Day Fiance: Juliana Custodio claps back at critic who claims pregnancy with new boyfriend is ‘suspicious’

Juliana Custodio claps back at a critic. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Juliana Custodio is not allowing critics to spread rumors about her new relationship, and she just shut down a social media user who questioned her pregnancy.

There were many rumblings surrounding Juliana’s surprising pregnancy, which was revealed soon after we found out about her split from Michael Jessen.

After remaining silent for quite some time, the 44-year-old has been bashing his ex-wife and her new boyfriend, Ben Obscura. According to Michael, the couple is trying to portray their relationship as a love story, though he claims it’s anything but.

People who’ve been following Juliana and Michael since they first appeared on the TLC show have also raised eyebrows at the model’s quick relationship and subsequent pregnancy.

An Instagram user claims Juliana Custodio’s pregnancy is ‘suspicious’

The 90 Day Fiance star responded to a critic who wrote a lengthy message and criticized her relationship, and questioned her pregnancy.

The message was written under a post of Juliana and her boyfriend Ben on the day of their gender reveal. In the video, the couple released blue confetti in celebration of finding out that they will be having a baby boy later this year.

After the video was shared on the Instagram page, @90dayfiancenow people had a lot to say about it. However, one comment, in particular, garnered a response from the mom-to-be.

“Let’s hope this baby is his and not the husband of her ex’s ex-wife,” wrote the Instagram user, who then proceeded to share the story about Juliana allegedly having an affair with the husband of Michael’s ex-wife Sarah.

“Apparently there was an affair that led to Michael and Juliana’s separation (they are not divorced yet). And it’s a bit suspicious that a month after her separation, she announces she’s pregnant with her VERY new boyfriend,” added the commenter.

Juliana Custodio claps back at critic amid suspicion about her pregnancy

The 90 Day Fiance star caught wind of the comment made by the Instagram user, and she instantly clapped back.

“We separated long time,” responded Juliana. “I left in august, I met ben, I got pregnant in November.”

As for the rumors about an alleged affair with Sarah’s husband, Juliana wrote, “About the rumors? Seriously? They are just going through a lot and want me to suffer too, but I hope God bless them.”

Before ending her message, Juliana also made it known that she had already filed for divorce from Michael Jessen. The 25-year-old filed the papers on Valentine’s Day in Bridgeport, Connecticut, hoping for an amicable end to her marriage.

